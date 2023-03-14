AUD/USD bulls run into offers near 0.6700 with mixed Fed bets

- AUD/USD bulls come up to meet resistance near 0.6700.
- Fed and RBA bets are driving AUD back and forth amid uncertainty.
AUD/USD is a touch higher by some 0.2% on Tuesday after rising from a low of 0.6631 and reaching a high of 0.6696 at the start of the New York session. Bulls are in play despite softer Aussie data and the subsequent heightened dovish speculation with regard to the Reserve Bank of Australia. Instead, risk sentiment has improved, (AUD proxy) as Federal Reserve odds have moved in favor of a slower path of rate hikes amid the banking sector troubles.
US CPI keeps Fed rate hike odds alive
The combination is neutral for the Aussie but there is a bearish bias in the US Dollar for the meanwhile as investors tread cautiously ahead of next week´s Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% last month after accelerating 0.5% in January. In the 12 months through February, the CPI increased by 6.0%, a slower pace than the 6.4% annualized gain in January, however, this was still above the Federal Reserve's 2% target, as such, the US Dollar found some demand on the data and printed the session high in the US but it has since turned lower while futures priced in a Fed rate cut by year's end.
Federal Reserve observers are mixed on whether the still solid rise in inflation will push the Fed to raise rates again next week after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank caused turmoil in financial markets. Markets are in anticipation of a terminal rate of 4.45% for December, down from more than 5% last week. Fed funds futures also reveal a change in sentiment with regard to this month's FOMC meeting. However, the CME´s Fed Watch Tool shows a 28.4% likelihood the Fed would stand pat at the end of its two-day policy meeting on March 22, slightly down from the prior day following the CPI data.
RBA dovish bets accumulating
Meanwhile, domestically, net AUD short positions have moved moderately lower between February 7 and February 21, analysts at Rabobank noted. ´´More recently, the Reserve Bank of Australia, RBA, has indicated that a pause in policy may be on the horizon, though further tightening is expected first.´´
In this regard, the recent NAB February business survey revealed a fall in business confidence though conditions remained similar to January. RBA Governor Lowe has stated that this is 1 of the 4 data points (i.e., jobs, retail sales, business survey, and inflation) the Bank is closely watching for its policy decision in April. This NAB print suggests business activity is softening and this is a dovish input that implies a potential pause by the RBA. ´´However, we think the Feb Jobs Report released this Thurs is more crucial to the Bank given the Governor's emphasis on preserving job gains,´´ analysts at TD Securities argued.
The analysts said that this will be one of the most closely watched employment prints in a long time. ´´The larger-than-usual increase in under-employed people in Jan, and the larger-than-usual rise in the number of unemployed people who had a job to go to in the future suggests a bounce is likely,´´ the analysts said who forecast 47k jobs were added in Feb, the participation rate rising to 66.6%, keeping the Unemployment Rate rate unchanged at 3.7%.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6686
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|0.6667
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6762
|Daily SMA50
|0.6882
|Daily SMA100
|0.6768
|Daily SMA200
|0.6775
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6717
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6579
|Previous Weekly High
|0.677
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6564
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6664
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6632
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6592
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6516
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6454
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6792
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6868
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
