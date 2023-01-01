AUD/USD advances towards 0.6850 as focus shifts to Caixin Manufacturing PMI data

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • AUD/USD is aiming to extend its upside journey towards 0.6850 amid the risk-on market mood.
  • China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI data is likely to drop marginally to 49.3 from 49.4 in the prior release.
  • A cautiously optimistic risk profile pushed the 10-year US Treasury yields to 3.88%.

The AUD/USD pair is expected to continue its six-day winning streak after surpassing Friday’s high around 0.6821 ahead. Previously, the Aussie asset ended the week on a bullish note as investors shrugged off China’s Covid caution and poured money into the risk-sensitive assets. The US Dollar Index (DXY) delivered a breaking of the consolidation formed in a range of 103.37-104.57 as safe-haven assets lost their appeal.

S&P500 ended the year on a subdued note, easing 0.25% as investors showed caution on 2023 economic projections, portraying that the risk impulse is cautiously optimistic. Ambiguity in the risk profile resulted in a decline in the demand for US government bonds. The 10-year US Treasury yields sensed the strength and advanced to 3.88%.

Going forward, the Australian Dollar is likely to dance to the tunes of Caixin Manufacturing PMI data for December. As per the consensus, the economic data is expected to drop marginally to 49.3 from the prior release of 49.4.

Last week, official China Manufacturing PMI data dropped to 47.0 vs. the expectations of 49.2 and the former release of 48.0. The scale of economic activities witnessed a sheer fall as households remained busy in protest to support the rollback of Covid-19 restrictions by the Chinese administration. It is worth noting that Australia is a leading trading partner of China and a decline in the extent of China’s manufacturing activities impacts the Australian Dollar.

On the United States front, investors will focus on the S&P Manufacturing PMI data. According to the estimates, the economic data is seen as stable at 46.2.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6808
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6808
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6738
Daily SMA50 0.6645
Daily SMA100 0.6642
Daily SMA200 0.6863
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6821
Previous Daily Low 0.6753
Previous Weekly High 0.6821
Previous Weekly Low 0.671
Previous Monthly High 0.6893
Previous Monthly Low 0.6629
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6795
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6779
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6767
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6726
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6698
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6835
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6863
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6904

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD sees more upside above 1.0700

EUR/USD sees more upside above 1.0700

The EUR/USD pair turned sideways near the round-level resistance of 1.0700 after a decent rally. The major currency pair is expected to display resumption in the upside journey above the immediate hurdle of 1.0710 as the risk appetite theme got elevation.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD advances towards 0.6850

AUD/USD advances towards 0.6850

The AUD/USD pair is expected to continue its six-day winning streak after surpassing Friday’s high around 0.6821 ahead. Previously, the Aussie asset ended the week on a bullish note as investors shrugged off China’s Covid caution and poured money into the risk-sensitive assets. 

AUD/USD News

Gold lures bulls ahead of Federal Reserve Minutes, United States Nonfarm Payrolls

Gold lures bulls ahead of Federal Reserve Minutes, United States Nonfarm Payrolls

Gold price (XAU/USD) begins 2023 without any major surprise as it seesaws near $1,825 during the early hours of Monday’s Asian session. While the New Year holidays in multiple markets appeared to have restricted the metal’s immediate moves, broadly-softer US Dollar kept the bright metal buyers hopeful ahead of this week’s top-tier data and events from the United States. 

Gold News

Ethereum whales scoop up Shiba Inu tokens, here’s what to expect

Ethereum whales scoop up Shiba Inu tokens, here’s what to expect

Shiba Inu, a Dogecoin-killer meme coin is being scooped up by large wallet investors on the Ethereum network. Whales have accumulated SHIB tokens consistently since 2022. Despite demand from whales, the cryptocurrency is stuck in a tight range and 90% away from its all-time high. 

Read more

Week Ahead – NFP and Fed minutes to kickstart the New Year as dollar languishes

Week Ahead – NFP and Fed minutes to kickstart the New Year as dollar languishes

Markets will slowly begin to return to normal in the first trading week of 2023, with a number of top-tier releases on the way to liven things up after the holiday lull. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures