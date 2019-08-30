AUD/NZD technical analysis: Pulls back from 4-month high after Australia data

- AUD/NZD retraces from the highest since early-May after Australia’s Building Permits and Private Sector Credit data.
- A downward sloping trend-line since mid-April seems to the key resistance with 1.0630 and 10-DMA acting as nearby supports.
AUD/NZD refrains from extending the previous run-up to four-month high as it trades near 1.0660 by the press time of initial Friday.
Australia’s Private Sector Credit weakened to 3.1% versus 3.3% prior on YoY basis while marking an improvement to 0.2% against 0.1% earlier on a monthly basis in July. Further, Building Permits slumped -28.5% yearly compared to -25.6% previous while also lagging behind 0.0% forecast to a whopping -9.7% on MoM basis during the month of July.
In a reaction to the news, AUD/NZD pulls back from multi-month highs, which in-turn highlight May-end top near 1.0630 as immediate support ahead of diverting sellers to 10-day simple moving average (DMA) level of 1.0600.
However, upside momentum is less likely to be affected unless the quote slips below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April-August south-run at 1.0555.
On the upside, a falling trend-line since late-April, at 1.0691 holds the key to pair’s rally towards the yearly high of 1.0734.
AUD/NZD daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0667
|Today Daily Change
|9
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.0658
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0524
|Daily SMA50
|1.0483
|Daily SMA100
|1.0534
|Daily SMA200
|1.051
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0672
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0617
|Previous Weekly High
|1.062
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0526
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0554
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0383
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0651
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0638
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0593
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.057
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0681
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0704
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0737
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
