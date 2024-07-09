AUD/NZD sees slight uptick ahead of RBNZ decision, hawkish RBA

- AUD/NZD saw a mild increase in Tuesday's session but cleared most of its gains.
- RBNZ decision comes up later in the Asian session with a hold priced in.
- The RBA maintains its hawkish tone, promoting a more favorable outlook for the Aussie.
After a climb to the highest level since early May, the AUD/NZD buyers have cleared some gains and the pair faces some consolidation. The market awaits the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) decision later on Tuesday where the Official Cash Rate (OCR) is expected to be maintained at 5.50%.
Despite markets betting on a 60% probability of a rate hike by the end of the year, as suggested in the RBNZ’s May rate path projection, the disinflationary process brought on by New Zealand’s sluggish growth outlook leans the market towards an early rate cut in October, with a November cut fully priced in. In that sense, the Monetary Policy Statement for any possible insights will be closely looked at.
On the other hand, in Australia, the latest hot inflation data has increased market expectations, suggesting high chances of a 25 bps rate hike at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)'s September 24 meeting, which rises to nearly 50% by November 5. Other than the RBNZ decision there won’t be any significant highlight the bank’s decision will dictate the pace of the pair for the rest of the week.
AUD/NZD technical analysis
Short-term, the AUD/NZD maintains a bullish stance clarified by the recent gains. However, nearing overbought conditions suggests the potential for a correction. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) both indicate that a correction may be looming as buyers lose steam.
Support levels continue to lie at 1.1000, 1.0950, and 1.0930. The 1.1000 target remains the next task for the buyers to retain.
AUD/NZD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
