AUD/NZD recovers ground, eyeing critical Australian and New Zealand data

- On Monday, the AUD/NZD paused its selling trend, marking a two-day losing streak at the end of last week.
- New Zealand's June ANZ consumer and business surveys are eyed in this Wednesday's Asian session.
- Australia's AUD continues to be driven by anticipations of the upcoming CPI data, also due this Wednesday.
The AUD/NZD sellers took a Monday pause after the tally of a two-day losing streak at the end of last week. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) moves are awaited by investors, who continue to place their bets.
In New Zealand, the June ANZ consumer and business surveys are in focus this Wednesday. The data for May showed a clear weakening in activity and easing inflation pressure, with the business confidence dropping to 11.20. Moreover, the consumer confidence index advanced to 84.90 in May but stayed at historically weak levels. Despite inflation receding slowly in the New Zealand services sector and some signs of fragility in the overall economy, the RBNZ is delaying its first rate cut for Q3 2025, contradicting the market which fully expects a cut this November.
For Australia, the spotlight turns to the May Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released this Wednesday. Headline inflation is expected to leap by two ticks to a five-month peak of 3.8% year on year. As for now, the swaps market gave up nearly all rate cut hopes in 2024 and approximates a 70% likelihood of the initial cut in February 2025. In the meantime, the RBA remains patient, maintaining that a considerable period will elapse before inflation sustainably sits within the 2-3% target range. It's worth noticing that Governor Bullock noted last week that the bank will do whatever is necessary to tackle inflation and this hawkish stance might cushion the Aussie.
AUD/NZD technical analysis
In the near term, the technical outlook for the AUD/NZD cross remains positive, recording a gain of nearly 0.80% in the previous fortnight. While the indicators may have flattened, the overall scenario suggests that the bearish spell might be taking a break.
However, the Simple Moving Averages (SMA) position remains like previously mentioned, capping the upward potential.
AUD/NZD daily chart
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0867
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.0854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0803
|Daily SMA50
|1.0885
|Daily SMA100
|1.0822
|Daily SMA200
|1.0802
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0888
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0849
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0892
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0769
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1028
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0806
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0864
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0873
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.084
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0825
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0801
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0878
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0902
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0917
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains above 0.6650
The AUD/USD pair advanced in the American afternoon, reverting an early slide towards 0.6625. Financial markets are on hold ahead of first-tier news coming from the United States later in the week.
EUR/USD holds within familiar levels below 1.0750
The absence of fresh directional clues maintained EUR/USD within a limited range on Monday. UC PCE inflation and FOMC meeting Minutes scheduled for later in the week may bring it back to life.
Gold consolidates around $2,330 in quiet start to the week
After a quiet European session, Gold edges higher toward $2,330. Following Friday's sharp decline, XAU/USD manages to hold its ground as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield struggles to push higher, while the USD weakens on upbeat market mood.
BNB Price Forecast: Poised for an 11% crash
Binance Coin (BNB) price broke below the ascending trendline support on Sunday, signaling a bearish move. Currently, BNB finds support around the $560 level, matching the May 15 daily low. This price action suggests that BNB could experience an 11% decline in the coming days.
Americans’ bank Info could be at risk in possible Fed hack
On June 23, 2024, the criminal organization LockBit 3.0, a Russian ransomware cybercriminal group, publicly stated that it hacked the Federal Reserve and implied it would release over “33 terabytes of juicy banking information containing details of Americans’ banking secrets” unless a large ransom is paid.