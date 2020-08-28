AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Daily resistance offers prospects of bearish impulse to correct weekly trend

- AUD/NZD is proving to be in a corrective phase on the longer-term charts which give rise to prospects of a run towards the Fibonacci retracements.
- Bears are looking for a test of daily resistance at this juncture and a rejection to the downside.
The weekly chart has seen a compelling rejecting in a supply zone in an impulse that had seen five consecutive weeks of higher highs and lows.
A 38.2% Fibonacci retracement could be on the cards as follows.
Weekly chart
Daily chart
The daily price action shows that the price is retesting a meanwhile upside correction of the bearish impulse.
The prior lows in the series of consolidatve candles should act as a resistance from which would give rise to a short entry on lower time frames to target the 38.2% Fibonacci of the weekly bullish trend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates from fresh yearly high, 0.7300 in focus
AUD/USD seesaws in a choppy range around 0.7250 after refreshing the highest levels since January 2019. Fed Chair Powell’s speech boosts the market’s risk appetite. Chatters surrounding the US stimulus deadlock offer intermediate moves.
USD/JPY: Mildly positive beyond 106.50 following downbeat Tokyo CPI
USD/JPY pays a little heed to inflation numbers from Tokyo. Tokyo CPI eases to 0.3% versus 0.8% forecasts, Core CPI reversed +0.3% expectations with -0.3% figures. Market sentiment remains positive following Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
Gold: Bulls and bears jostle around $1,930
Gold prices await a clear direction after Thursday’s volatile trading that crossed $1,975 before declining to $1,910. The US dollar’s strength, backed by Fed Chair Powell’s speech, plays a big role.
Fed Updates Permissible Inflation: Markets find upbeat logic in the new policy
The Federal Reserve adopted a new inflation policy that that will permit price increases above the 2% target for extended periods if necessary to balance periods of weak performance. Equities, credit yields and the dollar rise as policy offers no immediate changes but a better outlook.
WTI sellers attack $43.00 amid receding fears of hurricane Laura, strong US dollar
WTI stays on the back for the second day despite the latest bounce off $42.94. Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana and left the Gulf of Mexico mostly safe. Baker Hughes rig counts, second-tier data from the US can offer short-term direction.