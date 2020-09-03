AUD/NZD P rice Analysis: 4HR bid towards daily resistance open bearish opportunites

As per yesterday's analysis, AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears looking for pullback to entry point, the market is establishing at support with prospects for a move back towards resistance structure.
While there are short term opportunities for a long towards the upside resistance area, the higher risk to reward fruits are more probable from a swing trading perspective when scanning the long term time frames and noting market structure.
From a short term perspective, yes, the market is establishing as seen in the 4-hour chart below:
However, the path of least resistance from a long term outlook is likely to the downside.
AUD/NZD has climbed in a relentless bull trend on an overextended the weekly chart.
While a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement has occurred, there could be some room to go yet.
Weekly chart
From a daily perspective, following a bearish impulse, a correction is expected.
A climb back to the resistance offers the possibility for a re-run back to the downside for a deeper weekly correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
