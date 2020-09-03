AUD/NZD P rice Analysis: 4HR bid towards daily resistance open bearish opportunites

As per yesterday's analysis, AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears looking for pullback to entry point, the market is establishing at support with prospects for a move back towards resistance structure.

While there are short term opportunities for a long towards the upside resistance area, the higher risk to reward fruits are more probable from a swing trading perspective when scanning the long term time frames and noting market structure.

From a short term perspective, yes, the market is establishing as seen in the 4-hour chart below:

However, the path of least resistance from a long term outlook is likely to the downside.

AUD/NZD has climbed in a relentless bull trend on an overextended the weekly chart.

While a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement has occurred, there could be some room to go yet.

Weekly chart

From a daily perspective, following a bearish impulse, a correction is expected.

A climb back to the resistance offers the possibility for a re-run back to the downside for a deeper weekly correction.