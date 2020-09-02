AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears looking for pullback to entry point

- AUD/NZD has been sold off in a supply zone and is now testing the bullish commitments at structural support.
- Bears will wish to see how much demand there is this juncture prior to sticking with the sell-off.
AUD/NZD has proven that the monthly supply zone has held and there are prospects of a continuation to the downside.
However, the price is already testing a critical support structure and the confluence of a 38.2% Fibonacci level. Bears may prefer to wait it out to see if there could be a bullish correction at this juncture.
Scanning the longer-term time frames is beneficial when seeking a swing trade opportunity and when moving down from the monthly tough the daily, we can see that the price is pulling in some meanwhile demand.
The following is a top-down analysis to how we have got to this juncture and offers prospects of a short swing trade from more preferable risk to reward levels on the daily time frame.
Monthly chart
As can be seen, the price is now testing a support structure following a monthly rejection in the supply zone.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart illustrates this a little more clearly with the combination of a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
Given how strong the original bullish impulse was, there could be prospects for a deeper correction.
The following daily chart offers such a scenario that that price moves back to test what is now a supposed and new resistance level from which bears will seek entry from a lower time frame, such as the 4 or 6-hour charts:
Daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
