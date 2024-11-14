Australia's labor market cooled slightly last month, with only around 16,000 new jobs created in October, less than analysts had expected, according to the Bloomberg consensus. At the same time, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.1%, but only because the participation rate fell slightly from 67.2 to 67.1%, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Volkmar Baur notes.
AUD to weaken in the coming months
“Despite the slowdown though, the level at which the labor market is operating remains very robust. The number of new jobs created has fallen below the pre-pandemic average of around 22,000 - but one should not read too much into a single figure. The three-month average is still above 40,000 new jobs.”
“And unemployment, at 4.1%, remains well below pre-pandemic levels, with the participation rate continuing to be very high. The unemployment rate for young people aged 15-19, who tend to be more sensitive to the business cycle, has even fallen to its lowest level in a year.”
“The Reserve Bank of Australia should feel vindicated in its hawkish stance earlier in the month when it left the cash rate unchanged at 4.35%. The market continues to take a similar view, pricing in the first rate cut only in the middle of next year. In my view, the risk is therefore more towards an earlier economic slowdown and a faster rate cut. The AUD should therefore tend to weaken in the coming months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
