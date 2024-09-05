AUD/JPY trades with modest losses below mid-96.00s, seems vulnerable near multi-week low

- AUD/JPY drifts lower for the third successive day and drops to a multi-week low.
- Hawkish remarks by RBA’s Bullock boost the Aussie and lend support to the cross.
- Bets for another BoJ rate hike in 2024 underpin the JPY and cap any further gains.
The AUD/JPY cross remains under some selling pressure for the third successive day on Thursday and drops to a three-and-half-week low during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade just below mid-96.00s and seem vulnerable to prolong this week's rejection slide from the key 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
The Australian Dollar (AUD) did get a minor lift following Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock's hawkish remarks, saying that the board remains vigilant to upside risks to inflation and does not expect to be in a position to cut rates in the near term. That said, unimpressive Australian Trade Balance data, showing that the surplus rose to A$6,009 million in July amid a 0.8% fall in imports and a 7% increase in exports, keeps a lid on any meaningful appreciating move.
Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike rates again in 2024, bolstered by data showing that real wages in Japan rose for the second straight month in July, continue to underpin the Japanese Yen (JPY) and further contribute to capping the upside for the AUD/JPY cross. Moreover, BoJ Board Member Hajime Takata said that the central bank must adjust monetary conditions by another gear if it can confirm that firms will continue to increase capital expenditure, wages, and prices.
Meanwhile, the cautious market mood is seen as another factor benefitting the JPY's relative safe-haven status against its Australian counterpart. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/JPY cross is to the downside and suggests that the the recent goodish recovery move from the vicinity of the 90.00 psychological mark, or over a one-year low touched in August has run out of steam already.
Economic Indicator
RBA Governor Bullock speech
Michele Bullock is the the ninth Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia. She commenced her current position in September 2023, replacing Philip Lowe. Bullock was the Assistant Governor (Financial System) at the Reserve Bank of Australia, a position she held since October 2016.Read more.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps range above 0.6700 after RBA Bullock's speech
AUD/USD is keeping its range above 0.6700, unperturbed by RBA Governor Bullock's hawkish comments. The pair also shrugs off mixed Australian trade figures, as it draws support from a fresh leg down in the US Dollar, fuelled by Fed official Daly's comments.
USD/JPY fades the bounce to 144.00 amid BoJ's commentary, cautious mood
USD/JPY falls back to 143.50, reversing the bounce to 144.00 in Asian trading on Thursday. Traders digest the latest comments from BoJ official Takata amid a cautious market mood and sustained US Dollar weakness, as the focus now shifts to key US jobs data.
Gold bides time before retesting record highs, as US jobs data loom
Gold price is gathering pace to yield a sustained move above the $2,500 threshold in the Asian session on Thursday, as traders turn their focus to the key US ADP Employment Change data and the ISM Services PMI due later in the day.
Crypto exchange trading volume sees growth amid market decline
CCData released its monthly report on Wednesday, revealing that centralized exchanges witnessed significant surges in spot and derivatives trading volumes. Meanwhile, the CME experienced a decline in derivatives trading volumes, particularly in its ETH options and futures volume.
Canada Interest Rate Decision Preview: BoC expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps on September 4
There is widespread expectation that the BoC will lower its policy rate for the third consecutive meeting on September 4. Mirroring previous decisions by the central bank, this move would most likely be of 25 basis points, taking the benchmark interest rate to 4.25%.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.