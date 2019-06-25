AUD/JPY technical analysis: 50% Fibo. guards near-term upside

- Frequent failure to cross 50% Fibonacci retracement portrays the AUD/JPY pair’s weakness.
- 200-HMA, 7-day old trend-line act as nearby supports.
Despite a week-long ascending trend-line portraying the AUD/JPY pair’s gradual recovery, 50% Fibonacci retracement level continues to act as a near-term strong resistance considering the quote’s latest decline to 74.60 during early Tuesday.
While 200-hour moving average (200-HMA) level of 74.56 seems adjacent support, pair’s further declines will be capped by 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and aforementioned trend-line around 74.35/30.
If sellers manage to drag the pair below 74.30, 74.00 and latest low surrounding 73.92 could flash on their radars.
On the flip side, the successful break of 50% Fibonacci retracement of 74.80 can trigger the pair’s move up towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 75.00.
Additionally, pair’s sustained rise above 75.00 enables buyers to aim for 75.40 and recent tops near 75.70.
AUD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.6
|Today Daily Change
|-10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|74.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.14
|Daily SMA50
|76.6
|Daily SMA100
|77.76
|Daily SMA200
|79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.8
|Previous Daily Low
|74.35
|Previous Weekly High
|74.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.92
|Previous Monthly High
|78.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
