AUD/JPY regains 76.00 despite coronavirus woes

- AUD/JPY recovers from 75.90 to print three-day winning streak.
- Fears of further rise of virus cases in Australia battle hopes of additional stimulus form the US.
- BOJ’s Kuroda stays ready to act, Japan topped 1,300 new cases on Wednesday.
- A lack of key data/events will keep traders stuck searching for risk catalysts.
AUD/JPY takes the bids near 76.05, up 0.15% on a day, before traders in Tokyo begin Thursday. In doing so, the quote stays near the highest levels in a week while ignoring the latest surge in the Aussie figures of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. The reason could have lied in market expectations of further government helps from the US and Japan.
Fresh COVID-19 cases in Australia’s epicenter Victoria surged to the record high of 725 on Wednesday while The Australian spots secret modeling to suggest the number as high as 1,100 before peaking in late-August. On the other hand, Japan's daily number of confirmed cases crossed 1,300 with Tokyo contributing 263 numbers, which was below the one-week average of 346.3, per the Kyodo News.
While identifying the threat of larger than expected wave 2.0, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda showed readiness to alter monetary policy if needed whereas RBA policymakers have already rung alarms during the recent meet.
Even so, market sentiment stays positive as hopes of further stimulus from the US and Japan continue to propel equities. As a result, the S&P 500 Futures rise 0.1% to 3,320 while the US 10-year Treasury yields also stay positive near 0.55%.
As the economic calendar lacks details to entertain momentum traders, market players will observe clues for the US aid package and virus news for fresh impetus. As per the latest hint from American policymakers, Congress is most likely to deliver details of unemployment claims benefits before the lawmakers go on vacation during this weekend.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking the confluence of an ascending trend line from June 12 and 21-day SMA, near 75.30, bulls can keep aiming for July month’s top near 76.90.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.03
|Today Daily Change
|0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44%
|Today daily open
|75.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.25
|Daily SMA50
|74.53
|Daily SMA100
|71.29
|Daily SMA200
|72.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.78
|Previous Daily Low
|75.39
|Previous Weekly High
|75.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.83
|Previous Monthly High
|76.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back below 0.7200 amid Victoria virus concerns
AUD/USD came under fresh selling pressure and eased back below 0.7200 after Australian PM Morrison's dour economic outlook, in the face of the Victorian lockdown. Broad US dollar pullback also dragged the spot lower.
Gold: Sidelined in Asia amid uptick in US stock futures
Both gold and US dollar index are flatlined in Asia. US stock futures signal sustained risk-on on Wall Street. Sino-US tensions and fiscal wrangling in the US may lift USD and put gold under pressure.
USD/JPY bounces with US dollar, back above 105.50
USD/JPY tracks the bounce in the US dollar and regains 105.50. The spot has been unable to maximize on the late July spike to the 106 area and instead has been a fade, which opens prospects for a push back towards the 105.20s.
Dollar tanks on NFP worries, what to expect from BoE
The US dollar traded lower against all of the major currencies on Wednesday, a sign that FX traders are worried about Friday’s non-farm payrolls report. With ADP reporting significantly weaker than expected private payroll growth in July ...
WTI retreats from 5-month highs
WTI is trading unchanged on the day near $42.25, having failed to establish a strong foothold at the five-month high of $43.50 on Wednesday. Coronavirus-induced growth concerns weigh over oil prices.