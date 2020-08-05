Japan's daily coronavirus cases remain high ahead of holiday peak

Kyodo News reports that Japan's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday topped 1,300, remaining at high levels ahead of next week's summer holiday peak, with health authorities calling on people to be cautious when they travel to their hometowns and elsewhere.

Tokyo reported 263 new cases of the novel coronavirus, amid the continued resurgence of infections in August. Average daily new infections over the week through Wednesday stood at 346.3, according to the metropolitan government.

The single-day figure, down from Tuesday's 309, brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 14,285. The capital, which has a population of nearly 14 million and has the highest number of infections in the country, saw a record of 472 reported Saturday.

The city government has raised its alert for the pandemic to the highest of four levels, meaning "infections are spreading," requesting that karaoke venues and establishments serving alcohol close by 10 p.m. through the end of August.