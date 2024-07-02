AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Corrects from multi-year peak, downside potential seems limited

AUD/JPY pulls back from its highest level since 2007 touched on Monday.

The less hawkish RBA minutes prompts bulls to take profits off the table.

The technical setup makes it prudent to wait for a near-term consolidation.

The AUD/JPY cross drifts lower during the Asian session on Tuesday and moves away from its highest level since 2007, around the 107.80-107.85 region touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade around the 107.25 region, though any meaningful corrective decline still seems elusive.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) is pressured by the less hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting minutes, which pointed to the risk of a sharp slowdown in the labour market. Apart from this, China's economic woes further undermine the China-proxy Aussie and exert downward pressure on the AUD/JPY cross. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BoJ), so far, has failed to provide any cues about the timing of the next rate increase, which continues to weigh on the Japanese Yen (JPY) and should lend some support to spot prices.

From a technical perspective, the intraday downtick could be solely attributed to some profit-taking amid extremely overbought oscillators on the daily chart. Any subsequent decline, however, is likely to find decent support and attract fresh buyers near the 107.00 round-figure mark. This, in turn, could limit the downside for the AUD/JPY cross near the 106.60 support, which now seems to act as a pivotal point. A convincing break below the latter might prompt some long-unwinding trade and drag spot prices to the 106.00 mark.

On the flip side, the 107.80-107.85 region, or the multi-year peak touched on Monday, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 108.00 mark. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for an extension of the recent strong move-up witnessed over the past two months or so. That said, the technical setup makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or some meaningful corrective decline before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.