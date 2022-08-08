- A symmetrical triangle formation after a juggernaut rally hints continuation of an upside.
- Overlapping 50-EMA and asset’s price indicates short-term consolidation ahead.
- Aussie bulls will recapture a seven-year high at 96.88 on triangle breakout.
The AUD/JPY pair has picked bids around 94.20 after a soft decline from 94.37 in the early Asian session. Broadly, the cross has turned sideways in a 93.97-94.42 range after a vertical upside move on Monday. Aussie bulls have not exhausted yet and are expected to extend their gains further.
On a daily chart, the asset is oscillating in a Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern that signals an extreme slippage in the standard deviation. The upward-sloping trendline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from May 12 low at 87.31 while the downward-sloping trendline is plotted from June 8 high at 96.88.
The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 93.35 is overlapping with the asset prices, which signals a consolidation ahead.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range. The prolonged upside bias is hinting for the continuation of an upside after a symmetrical breakout. And, a break above 60.00 will trigger the upside momentum.
Should the asset oversteps July 27 high at 95.70, the aussie bulls will drive the risk barometer towards a seven-year high at 96.88. A breach of the latter will send the cross towards May 2015 high at 97.30.
On the flip side, a decisive drop below Friday’s low at 92.24 will drag the asset towards Wednesday’s low at 91.72, followed by August low at 90.52.
AUD/JPY daily chart
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.93
|Today Daily Change %
|1.00
|Today daily open
|93.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.79
|Daily SMA50
|93.77
|Daily SMA100
|92.77
|Daily SMA200
|87.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.63
|Previous Daily Low
|92.25
|Previous Weekly High
|93.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.52
|Previous Monthly High
|95.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
