AUD/JPY holds position near 100.00 following economic figures from both countries

- AUD/JPY edges higher due to a solid labor report from Australia released on Thursday.
- Australia’s Employment Change rose by 64.1K, far exceeding the expected 25.0K increase.
- The Japanese Yen lost ground as the domestic Trade Balance reported a larger-than-expected deficit of JPY 294.3 billion in September.
AUD/JPY gains momentum after two consecutive days of losses, trading near the key psychological level of 100.00 during the European session on Thursday. This upward movement is largely driven by the strengthening of the Australian Dollar (AUD), following a robust Australian employment report.
In September, seasonally adjusted Employment Change surged by 64.1K, bringing total employment to a record 14.52 million, far exceeding market expectations of a 25.0K increase. This followed a revised rise of 42.6K in August.
Additionally, Australia's Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.1% in September, matching the revised figure for August and beating forecasts of 4.2%. The number of unemployed individuals fell by 9.2K, bringing the total to 615,700.
On the JPY’s side, the Japanese Yen (JPY) faces additional downward pressure after the release of weaker-than-expected Trade Balance data on Thursday. Japan's Trade Balance reported a deficit of JPY 294.3 billion in September, compared to August's larger deficit of JPY 703.2 billion. This marked the third consecutive month of a trade gap, and it was worse than market expectations of a JPY 237.6 billion shortfall.
Japan's exports declined by 1.7% year-over-year in September, reversing the marginally revised 5.5% growth in August and missing forecasts of a 0.5% increase. This was the first drop in exports since November 2023. Meanwhile, imports rose by 2.1% year-over-year, following a 2.3% increase in August but also falling short of the 3.2% growth expected by the market. Although this was the sixth straight month of rising imports, it represented the softest growth in the sequence.
This disappointing trade balance report adds further complications to the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) plans to exit its ultra-easy monetary policy, putting additional downward pressure on the Japanese Yen (JPY). Earlier in the week, BoJ board member Seiji Adachi cautioned that the BoJ must avoid making any drastic changes to its policy, citing uncertainties in the global economic outlook and concerns over domestic wage growth.
Employment FAQs
Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.
The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.
The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays cautious near 1.0850, as ECB rate decision looms
EUR/USD trades with caution near 1.0850 in the European session on Thursday. The pair struggles, despite a steady US Dollar and a positive shift in risk sentiment, as ECB rate cut bets remain a drag on the Euro. ECB policy announcements and President Lagarde's presser eyed.
GBP/USD retakes 1.3000 ahead of US Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is grinding higher to retest 1.3000 in the European session on Thursday. The pair benefits from a recovery in risk sentiment and a pause in the US Dollar advance. All eyes now remain on the US Retail Sales data for fresh trading directives.
Gold price bulls retain control near record high, looks to US data for fresh impetus
Gold price prolongs its one-week-old uptrend for the third straight day and touches a fresh all-time peak, around the $2,685-2,686 region during the early European session on Thursday.
European Central Bank set to trim interest rates again as economic outlook worsens
The European Central Bank is expected to cut benchmark interest rates by 25 bps at the October policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde’s presser will be closely scrutinized for fresh policy cues.
Another unconvincing policy briefing fails to inspire confidence
Chinese authorities are playing the long game, trying to keep investors focused on the bigger picture, multiple stimulus measures spread out over time, with a bit of subtle bid support from state-backed institutions.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.