AUD/JPY falls below 98.00 following stronger inflation from Japan

- AUD/JPY depreciates after the release of stronger-than-expected inflation data from Japan on Friday.
- Japan's National Consumer Price Index climbed to a three-month high of 2.9% YoY in November, rising from 2.3% in October.
- The AUD receives downward pressure from rising odds of the RBA to begin rate cuts in February.
AUD/JPY retraces its recent gains, trading around 97.90 during the European session on Friday. This downside of the AUD/JPY cross is attributed to the improved Japanese Yen (JPY) following the stronger-than-expected inflation data.
Japan's National Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached a three-month high of 2.9% year-over-year in November, up from 2.3% in October. Additionally, the annual core inflation rate rose to 2.7%, exceeding market expectations of 2.6%. These stronger-than-expected inflation figures reinforce a hawkish outlook for the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) monetary policy.
However, the BoJ maintained its policy rate for the third consecutive meeting, keeping the short-term rate target within the range of 0.15%-0.25% after its two-day monetary policy review, in line with market expectations.
The AUD/JPY cross depreciates amid a softer Australian Dollar (AUD) amid the rising likelihood that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may begin cutting its 4.35% cash rate as early as February, amid mounting signs of an economic slowdown. Attention now shifts to the release of the RBA's latest meeting minutes due next week.
Australia's Private Sector Credit grew by 0.5% month-over-month in November, aligning with expectations, which marked the fastest monthly growth in four months. On an annual basis, Private Sector Credit rose by 6.2% in November, the highest growth rate since May 2023, up slightly from 6.1% in October.
In China, Australia’s largest export market, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) decided during its fourth quarterly meeting to maintain the one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) at 3.10% and 3.60%, respectively. Prolonged elevated borrowing costs continue to hinder economic activity in China, the world’s leading manufacturing hub, which in turn exerts downward pressure on the AUD.
Economic Indicator
National Consumer Price Index (YoY)
Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan on a monthly basis, measures the price fluctuation of goods and services purchased by households nationwide. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Thu Dec 19, 2024 23:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 2.9%
Consensus: -
Previous: 2.3%
Source: Statistics Bureau of Japan
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0400 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD struggles to stage a rebound on Friday and continues to trade below 1.0400 following Wednesday's sharp decline that was caused by the Federal Reserve's hawkish tone. Investors await November PCE inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD touches fresh multi-month low below 1.2500
GBP/USD recovers to the 1.2500 area after touching its lowest level since May near 1.2470. The pair stays on the back foot after the Fed and the BoE policy announcements this week pointed to a potentially diverging policy outlook.
Gold price holds steady around $2,600; upside potential seems limited
Gold price attracts some haven flows amid the looming risk of a US government shutdown and trades near $2,600. The global flight to safety-led pullback in the US bond yields further benefits the XAU/USD. The Fed’s hawkish stance acts as a tailwind for the USD and should cap any further upside.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple crash, wiping $1.17 billion from the market
Bitcoin price trades below $98,000 on Friday after declining more than 6% this week. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps, closing below their key support and declining 12% and 4.5%, respectively, this week.
Bank of England stays on hold, but a dovish front is building
Bank of England rates were maintained at 4.75% today, in line with expectations. However, the 6-3 vote split sent a moderately dovish signal to markets, prompting some dovish repricing and a weaker pound. We remain more dovish than market pricing for 2025.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.