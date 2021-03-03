AUD/CAD Price Analysis: GDP boost takes price to higher-highs

AUD/CAD bulls in the driving seat to target 0.9938.

Aussie GDP boost the cross to fresh highs from newly formed support.

As per this week's ''The Watchlist: GBP/JPY, EUR/USD, CHF/JPY and more setups in the making,'' AUD/CAD is making its way towards the forecasted target in accordance with the playbook.

The cross has been recently boosted by the Australian Gross Domestic Product beat, printing a fresh hourly high within the bullish trend.

Prior analysis

AUD/CAD daily chart

1-hour chart:

''The price action will determine bullish conditions on a break of the current resistance from which bulls can begin to look for a bullish structure to form for an optimal entry point to target old support and the neckline of the M-formation.''

Progress

Prior analysis:

Live market