ASX 200 Index: Falling on tradewars and Business Conditions tumbling

- ASX 200 is down by over 1.3% and resisted at the familiar Fibonacci level.
- Fundamentals playing into the hands of the bears once again.
ASX 200 is down by over 1.3% on Tuesday on mixed sentiment with regards to COVID-1, trade wars and fresh Australian data highlighting the impact of lockdowns on the Australian business economy. At the time of writing, ASX 200 is trading at 5,389 and has fallen from a high of 5,461.4 to a low of 5,389.5.
Firstly, mixed results overnight had the ASX open in a dubious position, wit traders expecting a sell-off. The S&P 500 ended the day with the vast majority of the index down for the day. Tech and health care stocks, however, posted strong gains. Markets are harbouring mixed feelings with nations attempting to end the lockdowns.
China and Australia enter the trade wars
Australia's first tentative steps to lifting coronavirus restrictions will have 250,000 Aussies back to their workplaces and add more than $3 billion to the economy, according to Treasury estimates. However, what markets are more focused on are the risks associated with this to public health. Also, there is a trade spat that is escalating between China and Australia, perhaps in retaliation to Prime Minister Scott Morrison's demand for an independent investigation into the COVID 19 outbreak. In the latest development, China has imposed an import ban on four Australian abattoirs in an apparent escalation of Beijing's trade war tactics – more on this here: Australian beef processors suspended in China trade escalation.
Australian Business Conditions slide deeper into negative territory
In other news weighing, a measure of Australian Business Conditions slid deeper into negative territory in April as sales, profit and employment suffered from coronavirus-induced lockdown. National Australia Bank’s index of business conditions sank to -34 last month, from an already dismal -22 in March. This was far below the long-run average of +6 and worse than during the global financial crisis. However, confidence did bounce somewhat after a record slide in the prior month:
- Australia recorded its largest ever drop in overseas travel in March – ABS
-
NAB Business Confidence Index bounces to -46 in April, AUD/USD remains heavy
ASX 200 Index once again failing at familiar resistance
The 38.2% Fibonacci level (5470) remains resilient in trade on Tuesday with the downside helped along for all of the above reasons. The index has been trading between there and the 23.6% Fibo since the end of March. The bears will be looking for an extension below the COVID-19 lows of 4402. However, on a break higher will extend towards a 50% mean reversion at 5794 ahead of a 61.8% golden ration at 6127.
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6450 on Australian Trade Minister's comments
In light of the conciliatory remarks from Australia's Trade Minister, AUD/USD is looking to extend the bounce above 0.6450. The major hit a three-day low at 0.6432 after China announced a ban on the meat imports from four Australian abattoirs.
USD/JPY extends losses below 107.50 as COVID-19/trade wars dominate
USD/JPY takes a U-turn from seven-week highs and refreshes low below 107.50 amid broad risk-aversion, triggered by the second virus wave fears and Chinese retaliation on Australian abattoirs. A broadly firmer US dollar fails to offer any support.
Cryptocurrency market update: What does the landscape look like post-halving?
Bitcoin "Fear and Greed" has moved from Neutral to Fear, showing that investors are panicking post-halving. ETH/BTC bulls are in control for the second straight day. Alternative.me's Bitcoin fear and greed index has dropped from the “Neutral” to the “Fear” territory at 40.
WTI rises 1.5% as Saudi Arabia pledges deeper output cut
WTI oil rises in Asia as major producers signal deeper cuts in June. Saudi Arabia is willing to cut its output by further 1 million barrels per day. Renewed trade tensions could keep the black gold under pressure.
Gold: Yellow metal forms a bull pennant
Gold looks to have formed a bullish pennant pattern on the daily, which comprises trendlines connecting higher lows and lower highs. A breakout would imply a continuation of the rally from lows seen in March.