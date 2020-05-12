NAB Business Confidence Index bounces to -46 in April, AUD/USD remains heavy

- NAB Survey still remains in the negative territory.
- Australian budget is up for release later on Tuesday.
- AUD/USD keeps losses below 0.6450 on disappointing data.
National Australia Bank’s (NAB) index of business conditions slumped to -34 points in April vs. -21 last.
The survey’s volatile measure of business confidence bounced to -46 in April vs -66 seen in March. The gauge jumped off the lowest in the history of the series but remains well below the long-run average.
Measures of sales and profits dropped sharply, while employment dived 15 points to -35.
NAB Group Chief Economist Alan Oster said: " Confidence saw a rebound, but this provides little comfort given it remains around twice as weak as the 1990s recession. Business conditions declined further in the month, with a broad-based deterioration across industries.”
“The decline in the employment index is consistent with a significant shedding of employees by respondents. Overall, the survey suggests that the unemployment rate will rise substantially in April,” Oster added.
AUD/USD reaction
Australian dollar keeps losses on the downbeat NAB Business Survey, as AUD/USD meanders near three-day lows of 0.6432 reached in the last hour. The risk-off sentiment dominates amid renewed Australia-China trade tensions.
At the time of writing, AUD/USD trades 0.76% lower at 0.6438, with the bounce having faltered at 0.6450.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fears of second coronavirus wave could bode well for dollar
EUR/USD lacks clear directional bias amid renewed coronavirus fears. Risk-off is pushing the dollar higher and could cap the upside in the spot. The tide, however, could turn in favor of the single currency if the US Consumer Price Index prints well below estimates.
GBP/USD holds onto recovery gains above 1.2300 as DXY retreats from 12-day top
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low amid fresh US dollar pullback. Trade war fears, risk of virus resurgence benefited the greenback earlier. Brexit, confusion over UK PM Johnson’s “Stay Alert” directives could weigh on the Cable.
Cryptocurrency market update: What does the landscape look like post-halving?
Bitcoin "Fear and Greed" has moved from Neutral to Fear, showing that investors are panicking post-halving. ETH/BTC bulls are in control for the second straight day. Alternative.me's Bitcoin fear and greed index has dropped from the “Neutral” to the “Fear” territory at 40.
Gold: Regains $1,700 as risk-off recalls buyers from three-day low
Gold prices take the bids near $1.700.80, intraday high of $1,702.32, during the pre-Europe session on Tuesday. The safe-haven recently bounced off three-day low, prints 0.16% gains on a day now, while benefiting from the broad risk aversion wave.
WTI rises 1.5% as Saudi Arabia pledges deeper output cut
WTI oil rises in Asia as major producers signal deeper cuts in June. Saudi Arabia is willing to cut its output by further 1 million barrels per day. Renewed trade tensions could keep the black gold under pressure.