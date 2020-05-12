NAB Business Confidence Index bounces to -46 in April, AUD/USD remains heavy

NAB Survey still remains in the negative territory.

Australian budget is up for release later on Tuesday.

AUD/USD keeps losses below 0.6450 on disappointing data.

National Australia Bank’s (NAB) index of business conditions slumped to -34 points in April vs. -21 last.

The survey’s volatile measure of business confidence bounced to -46 in April vs -66 seen in March. The gauge jumped off the lowest in the history of the series but remains well below the long-run average.

Measures of sales and profits dropped sharply, while employment dived 15 points to -35.

NAB Group Chief Economist Alan Oster said: " Confidence saw a rebound, but this provides little comfort given it remains around twice as weak as the 1990s recession. Business conditions declined further in the month, with a broad-based deterioration across industries.”

“The decline in the employment index is consistent with a significant shedding of employees by respondents. Overall, the survey suggests that the unemployment rate will rise substantially in April,” Oster added.

AUD/USD reaction

Australian dollar keeps losses on the downbeat NAB Business Survey, as AUD/USD meanders near three-day lows of 0.6432 reached in the last hour. The risk-off sentiment dominates amid renewed Australia-China trade tensions.

At the time of writing, AUD/USD trades 0.76% lower at 0.6438, with the bounce having faltered at 0.6450.