Asian stock market: Trades mixed despite China’s extended rise

- Asian equities dwindle as virus woes, Sino-American tension weigh optimism triggered through Chinese stocks.
- RBA maintains status-quo, cites economies fears, NZIER Economist sounds cautiously optimistic.
- Fed’s Bostic joins bears, EU-US trade tussle to intensify.
- A light calendar keeps qualitative catalysts in the driver’s seat.
Asian shares fail to portray any clear direction of the market sentiment during the pre-European session on Tuesday. The reason could be traced from the traders’ trouble in comparing gains of Chinese equities to that of fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the trade/political tussle between the world’s top two economies. Also challenging the risk-on mood could be the European Union’s (EU) trade warning to the US and the mixed signals from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER).
Stocks in China stretch Monday’s up-moves with over 2.0% gains amid hopes of further stimulus and the Global Times (GT) headlines suggesting Beijing-backed vaccine’s third trial in Brazil. Also supporting the move could be a zero virus number from the Chinese capital, the lowest since June 11.
On the contrary, pandemic data from Australia and the US continues to keep the policymakers worries. While identifying this, Fed’s Bostic and the RBA sound pessimistic in their recent appearances. Though, NZIER’s Chief Economist defies the calls of severe economic contraction in the second quarter (Q2). Furthermore, the US traders’ group push for more purchases from the dragon nation as a part of the phase 1 deal whereas the EU showed dislike for American threats to levy tariffs on the bloc’s goods. It should also be noted that Japans’ Tokyo marked above 100 virus figures to 106 for the fifth day in a row.
Against this backdrop, the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rises 0.20% but Japan’s Nikkei 25 drop 0.65% to 22,572 while writing. Australia’s ASX 200 and New Zealand’s NZX 50 follow the footsteps of Chinese equities with below 1.0% gains while stocks in Hong Kong and South Korea buck the trend. Additionally, India’s BSE Sensex and Indonesia’s IDX Composite remain mostly unchanged as struggling for a clear direction.
Talking about the US catalysts, the 10-year Treasury yields step back from the previous day’s rise to take rounds to 0.68% whereas S&P 500 Futures part ways from Wall Street’s upbeat performance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown
AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus
GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.
WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data
WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.