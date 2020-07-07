Fed’s Bostic warns US recovery may be ‘levelling off’ - FT

Speaking in an interview with the Financial Times this Tuesday, Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) President Raphael Bostic warned that the rebound in the US economy may stall amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Additional comments

“High-frequency data had shown a "levelling off" of economic activity.”

“The trajectory of this recovery is going to be a bit bumpier than it might otherwise.”

“Trying to figure out if this is more of a sustained pattern, or just a pause.”

“Also trying to identify to what extent are business, job losses permanent.”

Market reaction

The US dollar is fading its recovery attempt across its main peers amid the cautious market mood. Bostic’s comments could likely weigh on the greenback. The US dollar index was last seen trading at 96.77, almost unchanged on the day.