Asian Stock Market: Gains seem restrictive despite Fed’s smaller rate hike and subdued oil price

- Asian stocks are mildly positive despite the upbeat market mood post-Fed’s less-hawkish policy.
- Thursday’s session is going to be super-duper volatile ahead as the interest rate decision by the ECB and the BoE.
- Chinese equities are likely to dance to the tunes of the Caixin Services PMI data.
Markets in the Asian domain are moderately positive on Thursday as the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced a smaller interest rate hike to keep its monetary tools sharpened in its fight against inflation. Fed chair Jerome Powell announced a 25 basis point (bps) interest rate hike and pushed interest rates to 4.50-4.75% but kept doors open for further expansion in borrowing costs.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 added 0.17%, SZSE Component gained 0.36%, KOSPI climbed 0.80%, Hang Seng jumped 0.47%, and Nifty50 dropped 0.36%.
Fed Powell has confirmed that the disinflationary process has started in the United States but is still not satisfied that the monetary policy is sufficiently restrictive to achieve price stability by decelerating the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to the 2% target. Meanwhile, a decline in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment data to 106K and a surge in job openings data have conveyed that the United States economy is failing to provide a sufficient supply of labor to meet the demand offered by the corporate sector. For more clarity, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will be on investors’ radar.
Thursday’s session is going to be super-duper volatile ahead of the interest rate decision by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE). The street is expecting a hawkish stance on policy rates by the central banks as the inflation rate in both economies is still roaring higher.
Meanwhile, Chinese stocks are likely to dance to the tunes of the Caixin Services PMI data, which will release on Friday. After the release of the unimpressive Manufacturing PMI, investors are shifting their focus toward Services PMI data. The economic data is seen at 47.3 lower than the prior release of 48.0.
On the oil front, oil price witnessed a massive sell-off on Wednesday led by further policy contraction by the Fed, weaker US ISM Manufacturing PMI, and a build-up of oil inventories reported by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) for the week ending January 27. The oil price has attempted a recovery move, however, the downside bias is still solid.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|27467.07
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|27467.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26727.44
|Daily SMA50
|27005.12
|Daily SMA100
|27160.01
|Daily SMA200
|27223.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27540.22
|Previous Daily Low
|27191.99
|Previous Weekly High
|27561.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|26928.22
|Previous Monthly High
|27619.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|25549.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27325.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27407.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27259.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27051.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26911.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27607.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27747.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27955.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.2400 ahead of BoE policy announcements
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2400 heading into the London Open this 'Super Thursday'. Pound Sterling bulls take a breather ahead of the expected BoE 50 bps rate hike. The US Dollar remains vulnerable following the dovish Fed verdict.
EUR/USD dribbles on the way to 1.1120-30 resistance confluence
EUR/USD clings to mild gains around 1.1020 as buyers keep the reins during the third consecutive day heading into Thursday’s European session. The major currency pair remains firmer at the highest levels since early April 2022.
Gold needs to take out $1,960 resistance for further upside Premium
Gold price is sitting at the best levels seen in the last ten months above $1,950, as bulls take a breather after two back-to-back days of solid gains. The United States Dollar (USD) is licking its wounds, despite a bounce in the US Treasury yields so far this Thursday.
Will Fed’s hawkish tone drive altcoin gains off a cliff?
Optimism (OP), MAGIC (MAGIC) and Stargate Finance (STG) are the top gainers in the last 24 hours. The rally of these altcoins can be attributed to the volatility generated by the interest rate decision and the Fed’s policy meeting that took place on Wednesday.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: The last 50 bps hike but not the end yet Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is set to begin 2023 with yet another 50 basis points (bps) rate hike, with Governor Andrew Bailey hinting at further monetary policy tightening. The BoE will announce its interest rate decision at 12:00 GMT this ‘Super Thursday’, publishing the Minutes of the meeting and Monetary Policy Report (MPR) alongside.