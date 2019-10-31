ANZ Business Confidence: -42.4 vs -54.1 expected

New Zealand's ANZ Business Confidence: Actual -42.4 vs expected -54.1 and prior -53.5.

ANZ Activity Outlook Oct: -3.5 (prev -1.8).

New Zealand's ANZ Business Confidence data has been released, a second-tier data release, but nonetheless, a key input for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's model for determining the adequate level of there interest rate decision.

Indeed, as analysts at Westpac explained, "the kiwi has been a little sensitive to the monthly ANZ business confidence survey lately so it is worth noting at. The Sep reading on the activity outlook was -1.8, an 11 year low. The confidence index was a dismal -53.5."

The data arrived as follows:

NZD/USD has been muted on the release, as traders look ahead to the Chinese data in an hour's time.

