ANZ Business Confidence: -42.4 vs -54.1 expected

- New Zealand's ANZ Business Confidence: Actual -42.4 vs expected -54.1 and prior -53.5.
- ANZ Activity Outlook Oct: -3.5 (prev -1.8).
New Zealand's ANZ Business Confidence data has been released, a second-tier data release, but nonetheless, a key input for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's model for determining the adequate level of there interest rate decision.
Indeed, as analysts at Westpac explained, "the kiwi has been a little sensitive to the monthly ANZ business confidence survey lately so it is worth noting at. The Sep reading on the activity outlook was -1.8, an 11 year low. The confidence index was a dismal -53.5."
The data arrived as follows:
- New Zealand's ANZ Business Confidence: Actual -42.4 vs expected -54.1 and prior -53.5.
- ANZ Activity Outlook Oct: -3.5 (prev -1.8).
NZD/USD has been muted on the release, as traders look ahead to the Chinese data in an hour's time.
About Business Confidence
The Business Confidence released by the ANZ shows the business outlook in New Zealand. The Business Confidence allows analysis of economic situation in the short term. Increasing numbers indicates increases in business investment that lead to higher levels of output. Thus, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro approaching the October highs post-Fed
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMAs). The Fed cut interest rates by 25 bps as widely expected.
GBP/USD: 1-week-old rising channel caps recent recovery
GBP/USD stays positive above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of a fortnight old run-up. The upper line of the channel restricts pair’s latest rise amid neutral RSI conditions.
USD/JPY: Bulls defend the 108.80s despite Fed related pull-back
USD/JPY has been up to test the confluence of the 21 and 50-hour moving averages, however, the pair consolidates in the main following a vicious spike overnight on the back of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
Gold dumps over $12 on another hawkish rate cut from the Fed
Gold has been volatile on the day, settling higher in the futures ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and then falling post the rate cut.
BOJ Preview: to add or not to add stimulus
If the Federal Reserve's statement was not hawkish enough – Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the upbeat stance. However, one comment on rate hikes seemed to have reversed the course of the dollar's gains, sending it down.