And the last two remaining candidates left in the Conservative leadership race are ...

- The fifth and final ballot results of the race for Conservative leadership sees Michael Gove eliminated.
- The fifth ballot results see Boris Johnson leading and Jeremy Hunt contesting.
- GBP/USD is steady in the outcome, a touch over 1.27 the figure.
Tory MPs have been voting again on Thursday in a fifth round of the leadership contest to select the final two candidates.
The contenders were as follows:
- Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove - (Sajid Javid was knocked out in a fourth ballot earlier in the day).
(Boris Johnson, the former foreign secretary and Mayor of London, has been topping all of the ballots so far).
Thursday's fifth-round results:
- Boris Johnson: 160
- Jeremy Hunt: 77
- Michael Gove: 75 (out)
FX implications:
Candidates advancing through the race who are supporting a hard Brexit will weigh on the value of Sterling as it will be suggesting that markets may have to price in a higher probability of a no-deal Brexit.
- GBP/USD made a high of 1.2727 earlier in the session and moved to a touch above the figure to meet the New York session highs at 1.2709 ahead of the results.
GBP/USD technical analysis: Overbought conditions prompt some profit-taking, corrects to 23.6% Fibo. level
And the race continues...
- Members of the Conservative Party will now be able to vote on the final two.
- Finally, beginning on 22 June, the final two candidates will be put to a postal vote of the 160,000 Tory party members.
- The winner will be announced in the week of 22 July.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from high, comfortable at higher ground
The EUR/USD pair is trading close but below 1.1300, as the positive momentum was dented by deteriorating EU Consumer Confidence. Dollar remains weak post-Fed.
GBP/USD holds around 1.2700, Tories had the final two candidates
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have been chosen as the two final candidates to replace PM May as Tory leader. Pound strong despite mixed Retail Sales and the BOE.
USD/JPY drops to multi-month lows below 107.50 amid escalating geopolitical tensions
After dropping to its lowest level since early January at 107.47, the USD/JPYpair retraced a small portion of its daily fall but came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session.
Gold fluctuates near multi-year highs above $1380, adds more than $20 on the day
With major central banks adopting a more cautious tone with regards to the economic outlook and hinting at rate cuts this week, gold became an investor favourite and the troy ounce of the precious metal rose more than $50 since the start of the week to touch its highest level since September 2013 at $1393.27.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.