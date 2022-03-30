- AMC stock rallied sharply early on Tuesday but gave up gains.
- AMC Entertainment closed at $29.44, barely in the green.
- The theater stock had spiked to $34.33 before the afternoon sell-off.
Update: AMC stock has opened lower in Wednesday's regular session. AMC kicked off Wednesday at $28.62 which was a loss of just under 3%. But already it is heading for a test of $28 in the first few minutes. The low on Tuesday was at $26.42 so that is the first support intraday traders should look to. But as we mentioned in our peice this morning the momentum in meme stocks is clearly stalling as GameStop (GME) too is down on Wednesday. GME stock is currently down 1% at $178. This may be an opportune time to take some profits and let some of your position ride for a free bet essentially. For AMC a break of Tuesdays low at $26.42 will likely see a quick move lower to Mondays point of control at $25 due to a volume gap.
AMC stock looks set to fall back a bit over the next few sessions if history is any guide. Tuesday was a signal day as early momentum continued from the last few weeks of power surges. The stock gains accelerated on Monday with a 45% gain after solid gains last week.
AMC Stock News: Time to sell, not to crow
AMC CEO Adam Aron has been crowing about the recent gains for AMC stock and its investment in Hycroft Mining (HYMC) stock. He took to Twitter on Tuesday by saying he was making crow soup for Wall Street analysts who had questioned the investment in a Nevada gold miner. To be fair, not many could have predicted that one. He also went on to point out that for the second day running AMC and HYMC were the top two stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, respectively.
AMC’s basis in 46.8 million shares and warrants of Hycroft is $1.07 each (+ $2.9 million). We took some mindless flack from Wall Street “pro’s” two weeks ago. But right now, I am in the kitchen preparing for them some aromatic crow soup, crow stew and crow pie. #LetThemEatCrow pic.twitter.com/Dr7Ru1gCaS— Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) March 30, 2022
However, as we outline below, the momentum looks to be stalling, so it may be time to book some profits after the recent surge.
AMC Stock Forecast
AMC stock looked to continue with its recent momentum and spiked as high as $34.33. This took us up to near the 200-day moving average and also to the key resistance at $34.60. This marks the low from late last year. AMC stock broke powerfully below this level in December 2021, and it marks a strong resistance with the 200-day moving average close by.
As is the case with all momentum plays, it must eventually stop, and it looks like this may be that time. After AMC apes pushed the stock to above $34 in a violent open to the regular session, this could not be maintained. It was a quick sharp spike before AMC settled down to trade a tight range by its standards for the remainder of the regular session. The point of control (price with the highest volume was at $29.82, which was exactly in line with our previously identified resistance. The majority of the volume printed around this $29.82 level as can be seen in the 15-minute chart. There is a huge battle at $29.82, which remains our short-term intraday pivot.
AMC stock chart, daily
AMC stock chart, 15-minute
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1150 despite hot German inflation data
EUR/USD has been struggling to gather bullish momentum after the latest data releases. Annual CPI jumped in Germany to 7.3% in March from 5.1% in February, surpassing the market expectation of 6.7%. On the other hand, the ADP reported that employment in the US private sector increased by 455,000 in March.
GBP/USD extends rebound beyond 1.3150
GBP/USD has continued to push higher in the early American session amid broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback. The pair is holding above 1.3150 with the US Dollar Index staying deep in the red near 98.00 despite upbeat ADP data.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,930 after US data
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains after having met resistance above $1,930. The data from the US revealed that private sector employment increased by 455K in March and the real GDP grew at an annualized rate of 7.1% in the fourth quarter.
Cardano price to rise to $1.5 amid bullish squeeze
Cardano price has been on a rampage for over a week now as investors poured massively into the price action, prepositioning for a relief rally. ADA price is now looking set to extend its uptrend.
Waiting for recession
The yield curve finally inverted on Tuesday, so now we wait for an imminent US recession. The yield curve has a near-perfect record in predicting US recessions over the past 70 years.