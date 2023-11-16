Share:

BABA stock loses 9%, moving below $80.

Revenue for the fiscal Q2 misses consensus by $230 million.

Management decides against spinning off the cloud business for now.

Alibaba issues a $1 annual dividend to holders of ADS shares.

Alibaba (BABA) stock closed at $79.10, down 9.15%, on Thursday. The market did not appreciate the Chinese e-commerce leader’s fiscal second-quarter earnings results on Thursday. Alibaba missed the quarter’s sales consensus by $230 million. Management has also decided against spinning off its cloud business due to US semiconductor restrictions.

The cash-strong company still introduced a dividend for foreign investors, who have been disappointed by the failure of BABA stock to rebound from a 75% sell-off that began more than three years ago.

US stocks are beginning Thursday’s session at a loss following three straight days of optimism and even euphoria. Cisco (CSCO) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) both traded lower in line with Alibaba as both technology stocks presented reduced guidance for the present quarter and the full year. Walmart (WMT) beat consensus on its quarter but warned of a slowdown in consumer spending beginning in the second half of October. This news rattled the stock market.

Alibaba Stock Earnings: Another earnings beat, another revenue miss

The good news was Alibaba’s top line – $2.14 per share, which was 5 cents better than Wall Street Consensus. Adjusted earnings for owners of American Depositary Shares (ADS) rose 21% from a year ago.

Revenue rose 8.5% from a year ago to $30.81 billion but missed the consensus for $31.04 billion. It has become a common phenomenon for Alibaba to beat consensus for earnings but miss consensus for sales, which have largely consolidated around the $30 billion mark over the past three years. Management said that revenue was somewhat reduced due to Alibaba focusing on higher-quality revenue streams and giving up on lower-margin, project-based revenue.

Management also introduced a $1 annual dividend for ADS shareholders, which will be paid on January 18, 2024 for shareholders of record on December 21. This gives Alibaba stock close to a 1% forward dividend yield.

The most prominent news from management’s quarterly release is that Alibaba will hold off on spinning off its cloud business following the Biden administration’s new export controls for advanced computing chips. Management felt that the cloud segment would not be able to achieve a worthwhile valuation in a spin-off due to concerns about the US’s new semiconductor policy.

Both its logistics segment, Cainiao, and its digital commerce segment are still in the process of raising external funding for a spin-off. During the fiscal second quarter, Alibaba spent $1.7 billion buying back 18.6 million ADSs.