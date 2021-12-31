Alibaba (BABA) Stock Price and Forecast: Why did BABA rally 10% on Thursday?

- Alibaba (BABA) stock rose nearly 10% on Thursday to close at $122.99.
- Alibaba (BABA) shares one of the worst performers for 2021.
- Regulatory concerns and delisting fears are likely to continue to weigh on BABA.
Alibaba stock recovered some ground on Thursday but the stock remains highly pressured with Chinese concerns elevated. The stock has fallen over 47% this year as most investors have reduced their exposure to Chinese related names on the back of heightened regulatory concerns from China. Fears of potential delistings are also a feature with DIDI moving its listing from New York to Hong Kong.
Alibaba (BABA) stock news
Thursday may have seen some respite for BABA investors but this is most likely due to year end position closing. Given the share price fall there are likely many shorts that are now closing positions. There had been some bullish calls from strategic desks on a broad-based China tech play versus the Nasdaq so this may have seen some interest back into Chinese names. Thursday also saw the news that China is to reduce income taxes and focus on consumption recovery, a trend that would likely favour Alibaba. Alibaba is also considering selling its 30% stake in Weibo.
Alibaba (BABA) stock forecast
This starts to look a little more interesting now. Thursday's move has now put in place a double bottom at $110. Double bottoms are powerful reversal signals and this is confirmed by the upward sloping RSI, a bullish divergence. The MACD is also similarly upward sloping and has crossed over. Look for $110 to hold and $129 to be tested. A break could be powerful with a move to close the earnings gap at $141 next up.
Support at $110 and $100, then $80 from the large volume profile there. Resistance at $129 and $141.
Alibaba chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds after testing 1.1300 in quiet day
EUR/USD edged lower toward 1.1300 in the early European session but managed to reverse its direction. As liquidity conditions remain thin heading into 2022, the pair is trading with modest gains around 1.1330. US stocks markets will be open on New Year's Eve but bond markets will close early.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500 on New Year's Eve
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3500, slightly off the monthly highs amid light trading. EU's Sefcovic said, “London has breached a great deal of trust.” Britain aims for ‘surge hubs’ as virus cases refresh record highs. New Year’s Eve trades to restrict cable's moves.
Gold extends rally beyond $1,820 on year-end flows
After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range around $1,820, gold regathered its bullish momentum started to advance toward $1,830, touching its highest level in five weeks in the process. Year-end flows seem to be ramping up the volatility.
Bitcoin price provides buy opportunity before ascent toward $110,000
Bitcoin price could be awaiting a major upswing if the digital asset manages to slice above a crucial line of resistance. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that if the leading cryptocurrency could be expecting a 54% surge toward $110,000 if BTC breaks above $69,829.
Week Ahead: NFP report to kick off New Year, inject life into muted FX market
Markets have been dead quiet during the holiday period but the upcoming week is guaranteed to bring increased volatility. The nonfarm payrolls report along with the FOMC minutes and a host of other US data are bound to wake markets up.