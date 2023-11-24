- AMD price action looks likely to score fourth straight week of gains.
- S&P Global PMIs show Services overperforming, while Manufacturing underperforms.
- AMD gains at Friday open, while NASDAQ Composite fades.
- The $127 to $133 supply zone from May and June becomes primary bull target.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock is barely holding onto a gain on Friday, but the technicals show that bulls could still push the share price into the supply zone ranging from $127 to $133 soon enough.
The Dow Jones Industrial Index has gained 0.24% heading into the close, following Thursday’s Thanksgiving break. More notably, the NASDAQ Composite is down 0.14%, so AMD stock is showing relative strength versus the index it is most closely associated with.
The S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for November, out on Friday, shows that Services reported at 50.8, above the 50.4 reading that was expected. The Manufacturing PMI is exactly opposite – printing at 49.4 rather than the consensus of 49.8.
AMD stock news
News on the AMD front is lacking this week. The semiconductor stock has been rallying for its fourth straight week following Q3 earnings that demonstrated the stock was performing well despite a cyclical downturn among chipmakers.
On October 31, AMD reported normalized funds from operations of $0.70, a slight beat of 2 cents above consensus. Revenue of $5.8 billion arrived more than $106 million ahead of consensus.
Nvidia (NVDA), AMD’s primary competitor, is discouraging shareholders after a wildly optimistic earnings report on Tuesday. Nvidia beat its revenue consensus for the most recently completed quarter by more than $2 billion and likewise raised its sales outlook for the current quarter by more than $2 billion above consensus to near $20 billion.
Nvidia stock has sold off on Friday after the company said its artificial-intelligence-focused (AI) HGX H20 chip, which was created in order to circumvent US government chip sanctions on China, would be delayed until the first quarter of next year. The L20 PCIe and L2 PCIe chips, however, are largely thought to be on schedule to launch in China. Huawei Technologies is expected to reap the reward of Nvidia AI chips being either sanctioned or delayed in the Chinese domestic market.
In the meantime, this may also create a path toward greater sales of AMD’s MI300A and MI300X AI-geared chips. CEO Lisa Su has said that the MI300 chip is on course to be the fastest product in the company’s history to ramp up to $1 billion in sales.
Nasdaq FAQs
What is the Nasdaq?
The Nasdaq is a stock exchange based in the US that started out life as an electronic stock quotation machine. At first, the Nasdaq only provided quotations for over-the-counter (OTC) stocks but later it became an exchange too. By 1991, the Nasdaq had grown to account for 46% of the entire US securities’ market. In 1998, it became the first stock exchange in the US to provide online trading. The Nasdaq also produces several indices, the most comprehensive of which is the Nasdaq Composite representing all 2,500-plus stocks on the Nasdaq, and the Nasdaq 100.
What is the Nasdaq 100?
The Nasdaq 100 is a large-cap index made up of 100 non-financial companies from the Nasdaq stock exchange. Although it only includes a fraction of the thousands of stocks in the Nasdaq, it accounts for over 90% of the movement. The influence of each company on the index is market-cap weighted. The Nasdaq 100 includes companies with a significant focus on technology although it also encompasses companies from other industries and from outside the US. The average annual return of the Nasdaq 100 has been 17.23% since 1986.
How can I trade the Nasdaq 100?
There are a number of ways to trade the Nasdaq 100. Most retail brokers and spread betting platforms offer bets using Contracts for Difference (CFD). For longer-term investors, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) trade like shares that mimic the movement of the index without the investor needing to buy all 100 constituent companies. An example ETF is the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ). Nasdaq 100 futures contracts allow traders to speculate on the future direction of the index. Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the Nasdaq 100 at a specific price (strike price) in the future.
What Factors Drive the Nasdaq 100
Many different factors drive the Nasdaq 100 but mainly it is the aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in their quarterly and annual company earnings reports. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment, which if positive drives gains. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the Nasdaq 100 as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. As such the level of inflation can be a major driver too as well as other metrics which impact on the decisions of the Fed.
AMD stock forecast
AMD stock is steadily conquering territory after beating earnings expectations at the end of October. After bottoming just above $93 in late October, AMD stock is now on pace to enter the $127 to $133 resistance zone that shunted bulls back in May and June of this year.
The 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has created distance with its 21-day counterpart, and the fast pace of the current rally makes its quite likely that the semiconductor stock could produce a new annual high before the year is out.
AMD daily stock chart
A glance at the weekly chart shows us that overcoming the year’s high near $133 could give ambitious traders the idea that the resistance point from November 2021 around $160 is possible.
Traders should expect some type of pullback before then however. The weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) gives a reading of 61, which is not yet at overbought levels, while the daily RSI gets closer at 66. 70 is normally the threshold for an overbought reading.
AMD weekly stock chart
