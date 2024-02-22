Share:

AMD stock rises 10.7% on Nvidia earnings excitement.

Nvidia raised its Q1 revenue guidance by $2 billion to $24 billion.

Market loves AI stocks, and AMD should benefit.

NASDAQ surges 3% on Nvidia rally.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock surged 10.7% on Thursday on the heels of big brother Nvidia’s (NVDA) masterful Q4 release on Wednesday. AMD is seen as the runner-up to Nvidia’s success at becoming the go-to shop for artificial intelligence chips.

AMD stock closed at $181.86, though shares frequently moved above $183 in the bullish session. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite have also seen extreme rallies on Thursday and gained 2.2% and 3%, respectively, as a consequence of Nvidia’s rally.

AMD stock news

Sometimes, it’s okay when your primary competitor wins so stridently. Nvidia’s fourth-quarter consensus beat and guidance raise on Wednesday has led to a rally among most semiconductor stocks. Super Micro Computer (SMCI) has spiked almost 33%, while Nvidia’s primary fab, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), has gained 3% on Thursday.

Nvidia itself gained 16.4% on Thursday after beating Wall Street consensus on Wednesday by 11% on adjusted earnings and nearly 8% on revenue. What’s more, management raised its guidance for the present first quarter of 2024 from $22 billion in sales to $24 billion in sales. Additionally, gross margins are expected to arrive between 76% and 77%.

“[W]e believe 60%-70% of enterprises will ultimately head down the AI use case path as we estimate $1 trillion of incremental AI spend over the next decade,” wrote Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities in his glowing response.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Nvidia from $775 to $900, while Benchmark raised theirs from $625 to $1,000.

One good sign for AMD is that Cantor Fitzgerald noted that demand is so strong for Nvidia’s newest AI products that there will most likely be shortages. This could help AMD sell more MI300X AI GPUs, which the company is already using in Microsoft’s Azure data centers.