- ATNM is a pharma stock involved in treatments for leukemia.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock has soared on Tuesday as it announces a commercialization deal.
- ATNM is to receive $35 million upfront from Immedica.
Actinium Pharma (ATNM) is making headlines amongst retail traders on Tuesday as they look for the next multi-bagger stocks. Newsflow from ATNM stock this morning has sent it spiking over 20% and this naturally has drawn in retail traders looking for some volatility and the next quick buck. This can work well just please use stops or risk management of some sort.
Now, most of you may not be familiar with this company as it is relatively small scale with a market cap of just $117 million.
"Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation with cellular-level precision to treat patients with high unmet needs not addressed by traditional cancer therapies. Actinium's current clinical pipeline is led by ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates that are being applied to targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient's disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells before a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy, or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities".
This is from the press release so it gives us an idea of the company. Pharma investments are notoriously speculative.
ATNM stock news: Significant deal on bone marrow transplant treatment
ATNM stock as mentioned has a market cap of just over $100 million so a deal with an upfront payment of $35 million is certainly significant. Also, follow-on payments totaling $417 million could be forthcoming.
The deal between ATNM and Swedish company Immedica relates to an ATNM drug called Iomab-B, a drug combination treatment for development in bone marrow transplant and gene therapies. Iomab-B is an anti-radiation conjugate. As part of the deal, Actinium receives $35 million upfront from Immedica and potentially another $417 million in regulatory and commercial milestones. It will also receive royalties in the mid-twenty percent range on sales of Iomab-B. Immedica receives commercialization rights for Iomab-B in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa while Actinium keeps the rights for the US.
We should point out that Iomab-B is currently in Phase 3 trials and topline data is expected in Q3 of this year.
ATNM stock forecast: Big volatility triggered by newsflow
ATNM stock is volatile like most early-stage pharma names. Notice the massive spike in September 2021. ATNM stock spiked from $6 to $10. This was on the news that ATNM had completed enrollment for the Phase 3 trial. The latest news is certainly positive but the Phase 3 trial results will be key, due as mentioned in Q3 2022.
ATNM stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
