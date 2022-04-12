- VERU stock closes up 182% on Monday at $12.28.
- Veru Inc. reports positive trial data for covid treatment in hospitalized patients.
- VERU stock spiked to $24.57 last year before collapsing on positive covid trial data.
VERU stock is top of the social media charts this morning after a stellar performance on Monday. Retail traders love something with a decent but of volatility, especially something that has the potential to be a so-called multi-bagger. Well, VERU certainly fit the bill on Monday as the stocks stormed ahead from $5 to nearly $15 before retracing a bit by the close.
Read more stock market research
Veru Inc is a pharma company involved predominately in urology and oncology treatments but the bulk of recent attention has focused on its covid treatment candidate Veru 111.
VERU stock news: Veru 111 phase 3 trial approved
Back in February 2021, we saw a similar spike in the VERU stock price. It went from $10 to $23 in a matter of days after VERU announced positive Phase 2 trial data for Veru 111: "Veru Inc., an oncology biopharmaceutical company, announced positive efficacy and safety results from a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating oral, once-a-day dosing of VERU-111 versus placebo in approximately 40 hospitalized patients at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) from SARS-CoV-2".
The stock spiked before falling back on a public issue of new stock. As is often the way with pharma stocks it is dramatic newsflow like this that moves them. A lack of newsflow sees stock fall back and VERU eventually gave up all its gains and then some to trade at $4.52 on Friday. Monday then saw the following news from Veru as Phase 3 trial data had proven successful for Veru 111: "Veru Inc., an oncology biopharmaceutical company, today announced positive efficacy and safety results from a planned interim analysis of the double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 COVID-19 clinical trial evaluating oral sabizabulin 9 mg versus placebo in 150 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee unanimously recommended that the Phase 3 study be halted early due to efficacy, and they further remarked that no safety concerns were identified".
So good news indeed, the phase 3 trial has followed promisingly from the Phase 2 trial and the logical next step is to get FDA approval and get the product to market and begin generating meaningful revenue. So far so good. The only caveat to add here is that the demand for covid products may be about to go into terminal decline as the virus becomes endemic. Populations have now large vaccinated cohorts and also many are immune from infection. You can witness this lack of potential in the share prices of Moderna (MRNA), down 50% over the past 6 months, and BioNTech (BNTX) down over 30 % in the past six months.
VERU stock forecast
VERU stock does have other products in various stages of development but this is the most eye-catching and newsworthy given the pandemic. Pharma stocks are notoriously volatile and news dependent meaning technical analysis is largely irrelevant. In this case, VERU stock has broken the important double top at $10 but the speed of the move has seen both the MFI and RSI move into overbought territory. This is now momentum so watch for when it fades and exit or use stops.
VERU stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.0900
EUR/USD has met fresh bearish pressure after having spent the Asian session in a narrow channel around 1.0900. The ZEW survey from Germany showed that the economic confidence weakened at a softer pace than expected in April but this data failed to help the shared currency. Eyes on the US inflation report.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3000 despite upbeat UK data
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and started to edge lower toward 1.3000 pressured by the risk-averse market environment. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 3.8% in three months to February.
Gold pares daily gains, trades near $1,950 ahead of US CPI
Gold has lost its traction and retreated to the $1,950 area in the European session on Tuesday. Ahead of the US inflation data, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stays in positive territory near 2.8%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
How likely is Ethereum price to surge to $4,000 after the recent crash
Ethereum price has arrived at a vital support level after crashing for the past week. This downswing puts ETH at a make or break point, indicating that things could go either way.
VERU soars on Phase 3 covid trial data
VERU stock is top of the social media charts this morning after a stellar performance on Monday. Retail traders love something with a decent but of volatility, especially something that has the potential to be a so-called multi-bagger.