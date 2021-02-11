Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL could rally 15% if it closes above $0.11

- Zilliqa price has seen significant returns since it closed above the 12-hour 100 SMA on February 1.
- This rally could continue if ZIL closes above a crucial level at $0.11.
- A correction may come into the picture if support at $0.09 is invalidated.
Zilliqa price witnessed a 325% upswing between December 1 and 27, 2020. However, the Doji candlestick on the 12-hour chart signalled the end of this rally. The resulting pullback pushed ZIL into a consolidation pattern until its breakout on February 1.
Zilliqa price pushes for a higher high
Zilliqa price has risen nearly 60% since its close above the ascending triangle pattern on February 1. Interestingly, the bounce from the 12-hour 100 SMA helped ZIL find a foothold required for this breakout.
Now, Zilliqa faces selling pressure around the $0.11 price level. Therefore, a 12-hour candlestick close above this barrier confirms the bullish momentum. This could allow the token to rally another 15% to hit $0.12.
ZIL/USDT 12-hour chart
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reinforces ZIL’s bullish outlook. In addition to being in the positive range (above the zero-line), the MACD line (12 SMA) has stayed above the signal line (26 SMA), preserving the bullish crossover.
ZIL price saw a 17% jump between February 10 and 11, when the developer index increased by 17% from 0.17 to 0.20. Usually, investors perceive this as a bullish sign since project rollouts or updates often follow high developer activity.
Zilliqa Developer Activity chart
While everything seems to be looking up for ZIL, investors should note that rejection at the $0.11 level could push ZIL down to the support at $0.09. A breakdown of this support due to increased selling pressure will invalidate ZIL’s positive outlook. Hence, a resulting correction could send ZIL down to the 12-hour 100 SMA around the $0.075 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
