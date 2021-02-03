- Zilliqa price has seen a significant breakout from a descending triangle pattern on the daily chart.
- ZIL bulls aim for a 40% move towards $0.10 in the longer-term.
- On-chain metrics suggest that Zilliqa can climb higher without any barriers ahead.
Zilliqa had a massive run towards $0.0998 by the end of 2020 and has been under consolidation for the entirety of 2021. ZIL is currently trading at $0.089 after a significant breakout from a crucial pattern.
Zilliqa price aims for $0.10 with no opposition ahead
On the daily chart, the breakout above the descending triangle pattern formed has a price target of $0.10 which is calculated by subtracting the difference between the top and the bottom, $0.03, in this case, and adding it to the breakout price of $0.07, which gives us a $0.10 target.
ZIL/USD daily chart
On the 1-hour chart, a symmetrical triangle has formed with the resistance trendline right around $0.08, the current price. A breakout above this point will lead Zilliqa price towards $0.09 in the short-term.
ZIL Social Volume
In the past week, we have seen two major spikes in social volume on January 30 and 31, and both predicted upcoming corrections. Although Zilliqa price is higher now, the social volume is far lower which indicates the digital asset can climb higher.
ZIL/USD 1-hour chart
However, it seems that ZIL price is getting rejected from the top trendline resistance and could quickly fall towards the lower trendline at $0.78. A breakdown below this level will drive Zilliqa price down to $0.068.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum at the helm of crypto bull run, as $2000 beckons
Ethereum roared to new all-time highs after stepping above $1,500. The breakout past this crucial level was a significant test for ETH and is likely to precede the rally towards $2,000.
Tezos taps into non-fungible tokens market sending XTZ price close breakout
Tezos price has been contained within a consolidation pattern that began to take shape since May 2020. Despite the lackluster price action, the token's utility is about to expand, which may help revive the bullish sentiment behind it.
Uniswap price nearing a market top, suggests extremely accurate technical indicator
Since the beginning of 2021, Uniswap price has established a new high practically every day. The decentralized exchange had a massive 350% rally hitting $20.75 on February 1 and aiming for more.
LTC market value primed to double within the next few weeks
Litecoin recently rose above 2020’s high, drawing much closer to $200. However, a barrier at $190 put a halt to the massive upswing. After confirming support at $110, LTC has embarked on recovery, eyeing the all-time high at $420.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.