Zilliqa price jumps 18% outperforming Bitcoin but faces a potential correction

- Zilliqa price is up by 162% since November and almost 2,000% year-to-date.
- The digital asset might be poised for a short-term correction, according to a critical indicator.
Zilliqa has been trading inside a robust uptrend on the daily chart since November and has outperformed Bitcoin in the past week, gaining almost 50% and hitting a new 2020-high at $0.0434.
Zilliqa faces a short-term correction
On the 12-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal which has proven to be extremely accurate in the past leading the digital asset into 15-20% corrections.
ZIL/USD 12-hour chart
Additionally, on the daily chart, the RSI has reached overextended levels again which has also been an accurate indicator in the past of upcoming pullbacks. The last two times, Zilliqa price dropped by 39% and 17% respectively. Another correction could lead the digital asset towards the 26-EMA at $0.032.
ZIL/USD daily chart
However, as there is very little resistance on the way up and bulls have defended the 26-EMA support level for a long time, Zilliqa price could simply continue surging higher, targeting the psychological level at $0.05.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
