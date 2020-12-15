- Zilliqa price is trading inside an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset is right in the middle of the pattern and awaits a clear breakout or breakdown.
Zilliqa price has been trading in a short-term uptrend since the beginning of November and it’s close to the 2020-high of $0.036 again. The digital asset needs to see a clear breakout to hit a new high by the end of 2021.
Zilliqa price keeps the bullish momentum
After defending the lower trendline of the ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart, the bulls managed to push Zilliqa price above the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA, turning both into support levels and keeping control of the trend.
ZIL/USD 4-hour chart
The digital asset has bounced notable from the bottom of the pattern and aims for the upper trendline at $0.042. A breakout above this level would quickly push ZIL towards $0.052 in the long-term.
ZIL/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, the TD Sequential indicator is on the verge of presenting a sell signal in the form of a green ‘9’ candle on the 4-hour chart. Validation of this call can drive ZIL towards the lower trendline of the pattern. A breakdown below $0.031 can push Zilliqa price to $0.023.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin’s corrective period may last until January 2021 as BTC whales continue to realize profits
Bitcoin has recently reclaimed the position above $19,000 and even extended the price action towards $19,500. However, a reversal seems imminent according to key on-chain metrics, which call for caution in the coming few weeks.
XRP slices through critical support barrier, $0.33 in sight
Ripple's XRP is losing ground rapidly. The third-largest coin lost over $6 billion of its value in the past 24 hours as the selling pressure has been building since the past weekend.
ADA on the cusp of a reversal to $0.13
Cardano has recovered considerably from the December low formed at $0.13. The gradual return of the bulls, however, seems to have stalled at $0.15. Hence, a correction seems to be building momentum with the downside eyeing $0.13.
BNT skyrockets on Coinbase Pro listing, bulls eye $2
Bancor (BNT) sits in 93rd place in the global cryptocurrency market rating. The token behind the on-chain liquidity protocol has a market capitalization of $120 million and an average daily trading volume of $91 million.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.