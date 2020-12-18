Yearn.Finance Price Prediction: YFI prepares for a 27% upswing as technicals flip bullish

- Yearn.Finance holds above the 100 SMA ahead of an anticipated breakout to $35,000.
- The IOMAP model suggests that the least resistance path is upwards while YFI is sitting on an immense support area.
Yearn.Finance is on the cusp of losing the most expensive cryptocurrency title after Bitcoin embarked on the adventurous journey to hit new all-time high after new all-time high. The decentralized finance (DeFi) token trades around $26,700 while Bitcoin appears to hold at $23,100.
Yearn. Finance on the brink of lifting off to $35,000
The 4-hour chart shows the formation of a symmetrical triangle pattern. The chart pattern is created by converging a couple of trendlines that link sequential peaks and troughs. Generally, the trendlines are supposed to cross at an approximately equal slope. The formation brings to light a period of consolidation ahead of either a breakout or a breakdown.
Realize that a breakdown occurs from the ascending trendline and identifies the beginning of a downtrend. On the other hand, a breakout happens at the descending trendline and signifies the start of a bullish trend. Symmetrical patterns tend to have precise price targets for the breakout or breakdown, mainly measured from the highest point to the pattern's lowest point.
YFI/USD 4-hour chart
If Yearn. Finance closes the day above the 100 Simple Moving Average; a breakout is likely to come into the picture, targeting $35,000 after a 27% spike.
IntoTheBlock's IOMAP model reveals that the path ahead of YFI is relatively smooth apart from the subtle resistance from $26,915 to $27,680. Here, 434 addresses had previously bought about 2,400 YFI. Trading above this zone is likely to boost Yearn.Finance to price levels above $30,000.
On the downside, YFI is sitting on an area with immense support, running from $24,575 to $25,340. Here, 362 addresses had previously purchased approximately 6,000 YFI.
Yearn.Finance IOMAP chart
It is worth mentioning that the bullish outlook to $35,000 will be invalidated if YFI slipped and closed the day under the 100 SMA. Moreover, a break under the triangle's ascending trendline might kick start massive declines, perhaps stretching to $18,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP’s fundamentals grow strong but it seems poised to retrace
The breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a spike in the need for remittance services within the last few months. It appears this development may add to the fundamental factors that will cause XRP price to skyrocket.
If Tether falls the whole cryptocurrency market could go down with it
Tether, the biggest and the most widely used stablecoin in the market, may prove to be too big to fail. What will happen to the cryptocurrency market if Tether goes broke or gets banned by authorities? How will Tether's problems affect the bigger market, or will they pass ...
Bitcoin's bull run sends the options market to new record highs
With the growing euphoria accompanied by Bitcoin's clear breakout above previous all-time highs, different financial products related to this asset are now witnessing higher trading volume than ever ...
Here are multiple ways to minimize your cryptocurrency taxes
Despite cryptocurrencies being decentralized, users still need to pay taxes. There are several ways people can reduce their taxes, and the best thing about it is that it’s completely legal. If you are a long-term trader or holder, you should ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.