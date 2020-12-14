Yearn.Finance Price Forecast: YFI correction to $22,000 catches momentum

- Yearn.Finance slide below the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA confirming the likely breakdown to $22,000.
- The IOMAP could invalidate the bearish outlook in favor of consolidation in the coming sessions.
Yearn.Finance is on the verge of a massive retreat following a recently presented sell signal. The decentralized finance (DeFi) token, has also not been able to come out of a descending parallel channel.
At the time of writing, YFI/USD is seeking support at the channel's middle boundary. If push comes to shove, declines could extend to $22,000
Yearn. Finance downward momentum reinforced
YFI/USD is dancing at $25,500 following a rejection at the channel's upper boundary. Besides, closing the day below the 50 Simple Moving Average and the 100 SMA on the 4-hour appears to have called for more sell orders.
The Relative Strength Index has doubled down on the bearish outlook by retreating to the midline. Support is expected at the 200 SMA and the middle boundary. However, declines will continue if Yearn.Finance stretches further down. The recent anchor at $22,000 is likely to come in handy.
YFI/USD 4-hour chart
The TD Sequential indicator recently presented a sell signal in the form of a green nine candlestick on the 4-hour chart. The bears' tight grip shows that the bearish outlook might dominate the trading in the coming sessions.
YFI/USD 4-hour chart
he IOMAP model by IntoTheBlock hints at the possibility of consolidation taking over due to the stern resistance and support levels. On the upside, Yearn.Finance is dealing with seller congestion between $25,553 and $26,319. Here, nearly 1,100 addresses previously purchased, roughly 4,200 YFI.
Yearn.Finance IOMAP chart
On the flip side, YFI is sitting on an immense support area highlighted from $24,745 to $25,510. Here, 606 addresses previously bought nearly 3,600 YFI.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC eyes records highs amid a symmetrical triangle, focus on Sunday’s close
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) staged an impressive bounce from almost two-week lows of $17,578 on Saturday. The most favorite crypto coin fell a hairline short of testing the $19K barrier amid a buying spree witnessed across the crypto board.
Stellar is breaking out, primed for 40% rally towards 0.2300
XLM/USDT is on the verge of confirming a descending triangle breakout on the 12H chart, having breached the falling trendline resistance at 0.1626. Acceptance above the latter could trigger a fresh 40% rally towards the measured target near 0.2270.
Ethereum Chart Analysis: ETH looks to regain $600 amid falling wedge breakout
ETH/USD is building onto Saturday’s recovery, as the bulls look to regain the $600 threshold amid a favorable technical setup on the four-hour chart. Falling wedge breakout confirmed on the 4H chart.
XRP bears stay hopeful inside two-week-old falling channel
XRP/USD drops to 0.5092 during the early trading hours of Monday. In doing so, the quote keeps Friday’s downbeat mood inside a descending trend channel formation established since November 29.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.