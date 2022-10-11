Judge Analisa Torres ordered the release of former SEC official William Hinman’s speech and related documents.

US regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and payment giant Ripple have to submit all files related to the opposition's summary judgment by October 18.

XRPArmy started a Twitter war with Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, criticizing the executive’s comments on Ripple and the lawsuit.

The US regulator SEC and Ripple are embroiled in a prolonged legal battle over the status of XRP, security or not. The XRP community cheered Judge Torres’ decision over the release of former Hinman documents. XRPArmy criticized Charles Hoskinson over his comments on Ripple.

Also read: JUST IN: Crypto giant Coinbase licensed to operate in Singapore, major move for COIN

SEC v. Ripple lawsuit update

Key dates in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit are set and both parties are ready for the prolonged legal battle. On October 18, both the US regulator and the payment giant are expected to file all materials relating to oppositions to summary judgment under seal. This filing would include briefs and supporting exhibits.

On October 20, the parties would meet and confer to identify redactions sought by each side in the opposition briefs. October 24 is the key date in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit as both parties file publicly redacted versions of opposition briefs on this date.

XRPArmy criticizes Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson for his comments

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano shared his views criticizing Ripple, related to the SEC lawsuit. Hoskinson clarified his stance on the issue and mentioned that contrary to the belief widespread in the securities regulator is after Ripple and the XRP token affiliated with it not because of corruption inside the SEC but due to the lack of clarity, wishing to control the entire crypto sphere. He also recently tweeted that he believes XRP should be regulated as a commodity by the CFTC, not by the SEC.

Chris Larsen, Ripple co-founder and former CEO voiced his support for Hoskinson and his statements. Despite the support from Ripple’s executives XRPArmy is critical of Hoskinson’s comments.

XRP price prediction

Analysts evaluated the XRP price trend and identified strong resistance at the $0.55 level. The altcoin has failed to break past this level and NFTMystic_, crypto analyst and trader believes XRP price could continue trading below the $0.55 level in the short term.