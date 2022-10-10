Crypto strategists predicted that Chainlink and XRP will outperform Bitcoin and altcoins like Ethereum in the bear market.

Analysts reveal plans to scoop up XRP and Chainlink in the event of another downturn in cryptocurrencies.

LINK price nosedived below $7.45 after strong bearish divergence, analysts remain hopeful of a recovery in the altcoin.

DonAlt, a crypto analyst known for timely and accurate Bitcoin and altcoin price predictions believes Chainlink (LINK) and XRP could beat the ongoing bear market. The analyst revealed plans to accumulate the altcoin during a sell-off event.

Also read: ApeCoin Price: APE price ready for a massive 25% rally or smoke show?

Analysts bet on XRP and Chainlink (LINK) to outperform BTC, ETH

DonAlt, a leading technical analyst known for the timing and accuracy of his crypto price prediction recently told his followers that XRP is one of the strongest assets in the ecosystem. In a new strategy session, the analyst unveiled plans to accumulate XRP in the event of another mass sell-off.

DonAlt was quoted as saying:

If I get a breakdown on Bitcoin, the one coin that I want to be buying is XRP.

The analyst's target is to accumulate XRP if it falls to $0.38 or lower, yet he admits there is a low likelihood of such a decline happening. DonAlt is bullish on XRP and argues,

I still think they’re going to win the case so any kind of bottom in crypto I think will moon XRP hard. I know the Bitcoin pair (XRP/BTC) looks really good as well. It’s one of the best-looking charts in crypto right now.

XRP Perpetual futures from DonAlt’s YouTube strategy session

The Ethereum-based decentralized oracle platform Chainlink (LINK) is the second-best altcoin according to DonAlt. The analyst noted that LINK has typically outperformed cryptocurrencies during a bear market. For three consecutive years since 2018, LINK outperformed the entire crypto market and emerged as a good narrative to follow. DonAlt expects another good run in LINK price before the end of the ongoing cycle.

DonAlt’s target for LINK price is above $8. In the event of a wipeout, the analyst is keen on accumulating Chainlink tokens, predicting a recovery in the LINK/BTC pair.

Analysts remain hopeful of Chainlink (LINK) price recovery

TheEuroSniper, a crypto analyst and trader believes Chainlink price could hit the target of $9.62. The analyst has set a target of a 27.9% rally in the altcoin and believes LINK could still hit its target despite the crypto bear market.