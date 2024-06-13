Ripple makes three major announcements, fails to push XRP past $0.50 barrier

- Ripple announced the launch of its dollar-pegged stablecoin, Real USD, at the XRP Ledger APEX 2024 event.
- Ripple shared news of its acquisition of custodian, Standard Custody, and XRPL EVM sidechain this week.
- XRP remains stuck under $0.50; Ripple’s announcements fail to catalyze gains in the altcoin.
Ripple (XRP) made three major announcements this week. Despite the bullish developments, XRP is struggling to break past resistance at $0.50. Ripple’s stablecoin, XRPL EVM sidechain, and new acquisition have failed to catalyze gains in the ledger’s native token.
XRP is changing hands at $0.4874 at the time of writing. The altcoin remains range-bound under the sticky resistance at $0.50.
- Ripple, a payment remittance firm, announced the upcoming launch of its dollar-pegged stablecoin, Real USD (RLUSD), on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum in 2024.
- Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse shared his thoughts on the Real USD at the XRP Ledger APEX 2024 and said that he intends to ensure stability in the crypto market.
Ripple CEO drops the new Stablecoin Name “Real USD”
- The second major announcement is the cross-border payment firm’s acquisition of the digital asset custodian Standard Custody.
- Ripple’s acquisition will help the firm with its stablecoin project and make progress in real-world asset tokenization.
- The firm closed its acquisition of the custodian on June 11, and Jack McDonald of Standard Custody is set to be appointed as Ripple’s senior vice president of stablecoins.
- Back in 2023, Ripple acquired Metaco for its institutional crypto custody project and predicted that the market would reach $10 trillion by 2030 as banks offer digital custodial services to customers.
- The third major announcement is XRP Ledger’s EVM sidechain, which utilizes Axelar as the bridge protocol. This is expected to facilitate transfers between the XRP Ledger and EVM sidechains.
- Ripple users will explore new opportunities in DeFi and the Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization sector through the sidechain.
- XRP holders await developments in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple.
Technical analysis: XRP stuck under the $0.50 resistance
Ripple is in a state of decline since March 12. The altcoin is poised to extend its losses as momentum indicator Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) flashes red histogram bars under the neutral line.
XRP is trading at $0.4874 at the time of writing. Ripple could plummet to support at $0.4508, its June 7 low, as seen in the XRP/USDT 1-day chart.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
If XRP sees a daily candlestick close above resistance at $0.53, it could invalidate the bearish thesis. The altcoin could begin its recovery and rally toward the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $0.6029 and $0.5491, as seen in the 1-day chart.
