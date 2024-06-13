Ripple makes three major announcements, fails to push XRP past $0.50 barrier

Ripple announced the launch of its dollar-pegged stablecoin, Real USD, at the XRP Ledger APEX 2024 event.

Ripple shared news of its acquisition of custodian, Standard Custody, and XRPL EVM sidechain this week.

XRP remains stuck under $0.50; Ripple’s announcements fail to catalyze gains in the altcoin.

Ripple (XRP) made three major announcements this week. Despite the bullish developments, XRP is struggling to break past resistance at $0.50. Ripple’s stablecoin, XRPL EVM sidechain, and new acquisition have failed to catalyze gains in the ledger’s native token.

XRP is changing hands at $0.4874 at the time of writing. The altcoin remains range-bound under the sticky resistance at $0.50.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple makes three major announcements this week

Ripple, a payment remittance firm, announced the upcoming launch of its dollar-pegged stablecoin, Real USD (RLUSD), on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum in 2024.

Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse shared his thoughts on the Real USD at the XRP Ledger APEX 2024 and said that he intends to ensure stability in the crypto market.

The name of the @Ripple stablecoin, the $RLUSD, I like to call it Real USD… Ripple USD' - Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) at #XRPLApex 2024

The second major announcement is the cross-border payment firm’s acquisition of the digital asset custodian Standard Custody.

Ripple’s acquisition will help the firm with its stablecoin project and make progress in real-world asset tokenization.

The firm closed its acquisition of the custodian on June 11, and Jack McDonald of Standard Custody is set to be appointed as Ripple’s senior vice president of stablecoins.

Very excited to share that as part of the deal close, I am joining @Ripple as the SVP of Stablecoins to lead the team bringing Ripple’s stablecoin to market later this year (though remaining CEO of Standard Custody as well)! https://t.co/qIWAeRJ8ll

— Jack McDonald (@_JackMcDonald_) June 11, 2024

Back in 2023, Ripple acquired Metaco for its institutional crypto custody project and predicted that the market would reach $10 trillion by 2030 as banks offer digital custodial services to customers.

The third major announcement is XRP Ledger’s EVM sidechain, which utilizes Axelar as the bridge protocol. This is expected to facilitate transfers between the XRP Ledger and EVM sidechains.

Ripple users will explore new opportunities in DeFi and the Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization sector through the sidechain.

XRP holders await developments in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple.

Technical analysis: XRP stuck under the $0.50 resistance

Ripple is in a state of decline since March 12. The altcoin is poised to extend its losses as momentum indicator Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) flashes red histogram bars under the neutral line.

XRP is trading at $0.4874 at the time of writing. Ripple could plummet to support at $0.4508, its June 7 low, as seen in the XRP/USDT 1-day chart.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

If XRP sees a daily candlestick close above resistance at $0.53, it could invalidate the bearish thesis. The altcoin could begin its recovery and rally toward the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $0.6029 and $0.5491, as seen in the 1-day chart.