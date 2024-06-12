XRP ranges below $0.50 as Ripple advances 1 billion XRP commitment through XRPL Grant program

Ripple announced the launch of XRPL Japan-Korea Fund, expansion of the payment giant’s 1 billion XRP commitment.

The remittance firm will work with companies in Japan and South Korea to integrate XRPL and fund projects.

XRP ranges below $0.50, extending losses to nearly 9% in the past seven days.

Ripple (XRP) announced the launch of the XRP Ledger Japan-Korea Fund. The fund is a part of the payment remittance firm’s 1 billion XRP commitment to support developers in integrating XRP Ledger into their projects.

Ripple is set to work with firms in Japan and South Korea and boost the development of projects on the Ledger through its fund.

XRP is ranging below the key psychologically important level of $0.50 on Wednesday.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple expands to Japan-Korea through XRP Ledger fund

The payment remittance firm announced the launch of its XRP Ledger fund to Japan and South Korea.

Following the announcement, Ripple is expected to deliver on its 1 billion XRP commitment to developers integrating XRP Ledger in their projects.

XRP Ledger developers' official X account tweeted about the program and explained that it includes corporate partnership, developer subsidy, startup investment, and community growth.

아태 지역 내 XRPL의 혁신과 활용성을 증대시키기 위해 ‘XRPL 일본 및 한국 펀드’를 출시합니다!

프로그램은 아래를 포함합니다:



기업 파트너십

개발자 보조금

스타트업 투자

커뮤니티 성장



‘XRPL 일본 및 한국 펀드’가 어떻게 혁신과 블록체인 성장을 촉진하는지 알아보세요:… — RippleX (@RippleXDev) June 10, 2024

Ripple is expected to support local events, hackathons and educational projects to promote the adoption of XRP Ledger in the two countries.

XRP holders are awaiting developments in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple.

The latest update is the payment remittance firm’s letter filed in support of its motion to seal relevant documents that contain sensitive financial information, on May 29.

Technical analysis: Ripple could extend losses to $0.45

Ripple has been in a downward trend since March 12, as seen on the XRP/USDT 1-day chart. The altcoin formed lower highs and lower lows and is currently stuck below the $0.50 level as of Wednesday. In the past seven days, XRP wiped out nearly 9% of its value, and in the 24-hour timeframe, XRP price is nearly unchanged.

The momentum indicators, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) support XRP price decline. MACD is flashing red bars above the neutral line and RSI reads 33.03, close to oversold zone at 30.

XRP could decline to support at $0.4508 and extend its losses.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

If Ripple sees a daily candlestick close above $0.50, it could invalidate the bearish thesis. XRP could recover towards $0.5814, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of its decline from the March 11 top of $0.7440 to the April 13 low of $0.4188.