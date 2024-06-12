XRP ranges below $0.50 as Ripple advances 1 billion XRP commitment through XRPL Grant program

- Ripple announced the launch of XRPL Japan-Korea Fund, expansion of the payment giant’s 1 billion XRP commitment.
- The remittance firm will work with companies in Japan and South Korea to integrate XRPL and fund projects.
- XRP ranges below $0.50, extending losses to nearly 9% in the past seven days.
Ripple (XRP) announced the launch of the XRP Ledger Japan-Korea Fund. The fund is a part of the payment remittance firm’s 1 billion XRP commitment to support developers in integrating XRP Ledger into their projects.
Ripple is set to work with firms in Japan and South Korea and boost the development of projects on the Ledger through its fund.
XRP is ranging below the key psychologically important level of $0.50 on Wednesday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple expands to Japan-Korea through XRP Ledger fund
- The payment remittance firm announced the launch of its XRP Ledger fund to Japan and South Korea.
- Following the announcement, Ripple is expected to deliver on its 1 billion XRP commitment to developers integrating XRP Ledger in their projects.
- XRP Ledger developers' official X account tweeted about the program and explained that it includes corporate partnership, developer subsidy, startup investment, and community growth.
아태 지역 내 XRPL의 혁신과 활용성을 증대시키기 위해 ‘XRPL 일본 및 한국 펀드’를 출시합니다!— RippleX (@RippleXDev) June 10, 2024
프로그램은 아래를 포함합니다:
기업 파트너십
개발자 보조금
스타트업 투자
커뮤니티 성장
‘XRPL 일본 및 한국 펀드’가 어떻게 혁신과 블록체인 성장을 촉진하는지 알아보세요:…
- Ripple is expected to support local events, hackathons and educational projects to promote the adoption of XRP Ledger in the two countries.
- XRP holders are awaiting developments in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple.
- The latest update is the payment remittance firm’s letter filed in support of its motion to seal relevant documents that contain sensitive financial information, on May 29.
Technical analysis: Ripple could extend losses to $0.45
Ripple has been in a downward trend since March 12, as seen on the XRP/USDT 1-day chart. The altcoin formed lower highs and lower lows and is currently stuck below the $0.50 level as of Wednesday. In the past seven days, XRP wiped out nearly 9% of its value, and in the 24-hour timeframe, XRP price is nearly unchanged.
The momentum indicators, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) support XRP price decline. MACD is flashing red bars above the neutral line and RSI reads 33.03, close to oversold zone at 30.
XRP could decline to support at $0.4508 and extend its losses.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
If Ripple sees a daily candlestick close above $0.50, it could invalidate the bearish thesis. XRP could recover towards $0.5814, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of its decline from the March 11 top of $0.7440 to the April 13 low of $0.4188.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Altcoins likely to shed more this week as Apple’s WWDC fails to catalyze bull rally Premium
Despite the start of Apple’s WWDC 2024 event, the crypto market has failed to react sufficiently. This development denotes the lack of interest among buyers and what’s next for the industry.
Sushiswap incorporates Sushi Labs to replace existing DAO
Sushiswap has announced the release of its new governing system, Sushi Labs. Sushi Labs will replace the previous DAO structure with a new council structure. SUSHI is down 6% amid a general crypto market dump.
Meme coins show signs of recovery following GameStop's bullish reversal
GameStop's stock soars 25% in a bullish reversal after its Chairman and CEO Ryan Cohen won a Section 16(b) lawsuit. WIF, FLOKI, and BRETT show recovery signs after a heavy decline experienced earlier in the day.
Ethereum breaches key support, receives ‘digital oil’ tag from world's largest bank
Ethereum is down over 6% on Tuesday as the general crypto market is trending downward. Despite the bearish sentiment, the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China has commended Ethereum's growth, describing it as "digital oil."
Bitcoin: Is BTC ready for a new all-time high?
Bitcoin whales have increased buying activity to the highest level in two months. Investors show no signs of FOMO despite BTC’s recent tussle with the $70,000 mark. US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced a notable uptick in activity, reflecting growing market interest.