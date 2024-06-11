Ripple large wallet investors accumulate XRP while on-chain activity fades

- Ripple whales holding 100 million and a higher volume of XRP tokens are buying the dip in June.
- Active addresses decline by nearly 40% in June, down to 19,500 on June 11.
- XRP wipes out nearly 2% of value on Tuesday, down to $0.4885.
Ripple (XRP) whales in different segments holding 100 million and higher tokens have added to their holdings during the recent dip. XRP price has been down nearly 6% since June 1, and large wallet investors are buying the dip.
Ripple has noted a decline in its on-chain activity amidst the price correction.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple on-chain activity declines in June
- The active addresses metric is considered an indicator of a blockchain network’s usage. The metric could see a correlation with price as higher active addresses typically mark periods of increased demand.
- Ripple’s active addresses dropped nearly 40% in June, down to the 19,500 level on June 11, as noted by Santiment’s on-chain intelligence tracker. The decline fuels a bearish narrative for XRP.
XRP active addresses vs. price
- Ripple’s supply distribution metric shows that large wallet investors in three segments, holding between 1 million to 10 million; 100 million to 1 billion and higher volume of XRP tokens have added to their wallets in June.
- The XRP volume held by the three segments of whale wallets increased by nearly 2% between June 1 and 10, as seen in the chart below.
XRP whale supply distribution
- On-chain metrics paint a bearish picture for XRP, fueling a narrative of correction in the altcoin’s price.
Technical analysis: XRP poised for nearly 7% correction
Ripple is likely to correct another 7% in its decline, as seen in the XRP/USDT 1-day chart. The altcoin wiped out nearly 2% of its value on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the XRP price is $0.4876 on Binance.
Ripple could find support at the June 7 low of $0.4508, down nearly 7% from the current price level. $0.4665, the April 19 low of XRP, could act as another support in Ripple’s decline.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is down to 35.03, dropping towards the oversold level at 30. The signal line crossed above the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on Thursday, June 6, in a bearish move. Red histogram bars below the neutral line in MACD support a bearish thesis for Ripple.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
Ripple could see a daily candlestick close above the June 10 high of $0.5060; this could invalidate the bearish thesis. XRP could target the 50% Fibonacci retracement, at $0.5310, of the decline between the April 9 top of $0.6431 and the April 13 low of $0.4188.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
