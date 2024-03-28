XRP price falls to $0.60 support as Ripple ruling doesn’t help Coinbase lawsuit against SEC

- XRP programmatic sales ruling by Judge Torres was completely rejected by another US Court that ruled in favor of the SEC in a lawsuit against Coinbase.
- The US Court rejected Coinbase’s motion to dismiss the SEC lawsuit, weighing heavily on Ripple’s legal battle.
- XRP price pulls back to $0.61 after failing to tackle resistance at $0.65.
XRP price falls slightly to $0.61 on Thursday after its landmark programmatic sales ruling in July, which gave Ripple a partial victory against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), failed to reverberate in a similar legal battle between the regulator and crypto exchange Coinbase. A US court ruled on Wednesday that the SEC’s allegations that the exchange is operating as an unregistered broker are reasonable, rejecting Coinbase’s motion to dismiss the case.
As Coinbase had based its defense partially on Ripple’s landmark ruling, this legal setback for Coinbase could have a significant impact on the regulator’s legal battle with Ripple.
Daily digest market movers: Ripple ruling likely to be influenced by Coinbase lawsuit
- The SEC’s lawsuits against payment firm Ripple and crypto exchange Coinbase are closely tied together since a ruling from the former played a pivotal role in the latter’s defense.
- Coinbase had filed a motion to dismiss the SEC’s lawsuit against the exchange, and used Ripple’s XRP Programmatic sales ruling to support their defense.
- On Wednesday, a US District court denied Coinbase’s motion to dismiss the SEC’s lawsuit against the exchange, with Judge Katherine Polk Failla effectively rejecting XRP Programmatic sales ruling .
- The XRP programmatic sales ruling by Judge Analisa Torres differentiates between the altcoin’s secondary market sales, or those made on exchanges, and the sales made to institutional investors. The ruling considers that the former does not constitute a “security.”
- Judge Failla rejected the ruling and “dealt a blow” to both Coinbase and Ripple in the latest court ruling, said former SEC attorney John Reed Stark on his X account.
Notably, the judge completely rejects Judge Torres logic in the Ripple decision that secondary sales can’t be investment contracts because the purchaser doesn’t know who they are buying from. From the ruling:— John Reed Stark (@JohnReedStark) March 28, 2024
“Contrary to Defendants’ assertion, whether a particular transaction… https://t.co/osVBxKmF1B
- In the 84-page report, the Judge asserts that “whether a particular transaction in a crypto-asset amounts to an investment contract does not necessarily turn on whether an investor bought tokens directly from an issuer or, instead, in a secondary market transaction. (Def. Br. 13-17). For one, Howey does not recognize such a distinction as a necessary element in its test of whether a transaction constitutes an investment contract, nor have courts, in the nearly eighty years of applying Howey, read such an element into the test. Rather, under Howey, the Court must consider the “economic reality” of the transaction to determine whether that transaction is an investment contract.”
- The court ruling against Coinbase supports the SEC’s crypto regulation by enforcement, allowing the regulator to proceed with their allegations of “unregistered securities trading” against Coinbase and partially reverses Ripple’s victory in its lawsuit.
- XRP holders are likely to closely monitor the progress of the SEC’s lawsuit against Coinbase for more information that could impact Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling on XRP’s programmatic sales.
Technical analysis: XRP price likely to sweep $0.56 lows
XRP price is consolidating within the $0.65 level, which aligns with the 50% Fibonacci placeholder of the decline from March 11 peak of $0.7440 and March 20 low of $0.56. and $0.56. The declining Relative Strength Index (RSI), down to 50.47 on Thursday demonstrates bullish momentum is fading.
Meanwhile, the red bars below the zero line on the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator signal a negative momentum has crept in XRP price. A candlestick close below $0.60, a psychologically important level, could be the nail in the coffin to start a downside correction. In such a case, XRP price could sweep the March 20 low at $0.56 and collect liquidity before a rebound in its price.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
On the upside, a daily candlestick close above $0.63, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, could invalidate the bearish thesis and promote gains in XRP price. The altcoin could target the year-to-date peak of $0.7440 in its uptrend and face resistance at $0.65 and $0.67, its 50% and 38.2% Fibonacci placeholders.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14: For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security. For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token. While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and will need to keep litigating over the around $729 million it received under written contracts.
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at. Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say. Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales are likely to persist.
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation. While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
The court decision is a partial summary judgment. The ruling can be appealed once a final judgment is issued or if the judge allows it before then. The case is in a pretrial phase, in which both Ripple and the SEC still have the chance to settle.
