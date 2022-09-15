- Ripple price has breached the $0.33 level and has lost 10% of market value in two days.
- XRP price prints an impulsive wave down with an uptick in volume.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a re-hurdle above $0.345.
XRP price needs to defend against the current downtrend soon or a sweep the lows event could occur.
XRP price is losing ground
XRP price is in trouble as the bears persistently flex their control. Following the US CPI release on September 13, Ripple has fallen 10%. Consecutive bearish engulfing candles have been established on higher time frames, and an uptick in bearish volume has surfaced during the selloff.
XRP price currently auctions at $0.328. A Fibonacci Retracement surrounding the initial bull run during September shows the bulls have lost support at the 50% and 61.8% retracement levels. If the bulls cannot retaliate with a bullish candlestick of equal or more value to the large candle sticks established on September 13, a sweep of the low’s event could occur in the coming days. The first key target for the bears will be the summertime swing low at $0.290.
Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a closing candle above the 8-day exponential moving average at $0.345. If the bulls can hurdle the barrier, a countertrend rally could occur towards the recent swing highs at $0.360 and $0.390. Such a move would result in a 19% increase from the current XRP price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Ripple, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
