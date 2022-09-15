- Litecoin price consolidates after a whipsaw 13% move from high to low on Tuesday.
- LTC price further oscillates with lower highs and higher lows on Wednesday and Thursday.
- Expect a possible bearish break as the 55-day Simple Moving Average gets pierced with each move to the downside.
Litecoin (LTC) price sees traders trying to wrap their minds around what happened on Tuesday when bulls managed to pierce through an impenetrable wall that bears had cemented at $65.08. Unfortunately, on the breach of it, bears quickly rushed in to run price action back down, making it a very expensive bull trap with a max 13% loss for bulls that entered above $65 and waited until the close of the day to off-load their entered long positions. Bulls were able to pair back a bit of gain, but a consolidation looks to be underway as price action today comes in with lower highs and higher lows when compared to Wednesday.
LTC price set to drop below important support
Litecoin price appears to be in more trouble as the consolidation advances after the shock US inflation announcement that rattled the markets in every corner on Tuesday. For three days in a row, the 55-day Simple Moving Average at $58.77 has been pierced through, but each time bulls have come in below to save the day. As the 55-day SMA has been very important as a guide since July, the risk is that bears are slowly turning the level back into a bearish cap, and price action in Litecoin could start to dip back to $52.
LTC price is thus not in a very good setup as bears are slowly building up momentum again. The consolidation helps them build up more short positions before triggering a sell-off below the monthly pivot at $57.12. Once below there, it is not that far to $52, which would be a 10% decline.
LTC/USD Daily chart
With equities pushing to recover more ground after Tuesday’s sell-off, cryptocurrencies could also see a lift in the spillover effect from the Nasdaq. That would mean a pop higher towards $62.53 and the monthly R1 resistance level. There could be a pause or doubt amongst bulls to take it up further, as the $65.08 level will trigger some nervousness of a new bull trap. Should some economic data and multiple percentages of gains in equities occur, expect that to be enough to break above the $65 level for now.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Merge begins, the good, bad and ugly of crypto’s $22 billion bet
Ethereum Merge will have a massive impact on the crypto ecosystem. Despite its short history, crypto has several key updates lined up, the Merge and the ETHW hard fork. The successful completion of the Merge could alter the future of the DeFi ecosystem and several dApps that rely on the Ethereum blockchain for conducting business.
Will Bitcoin price ruin Ethereum’s Merge or will ETH suck volatility out of BTC?
Bitcoin price produced took a massive and sudden U-turn after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data was announced on September 13. Although the CPI decreased from 8.5% to 8.3% year-on-year, it was higher than the expected rate of 8.1%.
XRP price could make a move higher
XRP price could rally back towards $0.38. Still the much larger count suggests a plummet towards $0.24 could occur in the coming months. The $0.48 invalidation level is still necessary to qualify the end of the downtrend.
Compound Protocol-powered Treasury introduces borrowing for institutions
Institutions have an important place in the crypto space as they tend to bring not only high volumes and inflows but also the credibility that crypto lacks, which keeps financial institutions at bay.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.