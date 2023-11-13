Ripple price confronts crucial supply barrier after XRP became a hot topic of discussion over the weekend

- Ripple price faces a rejection for the $0.68 mean threshold of the supply zone extending from $0.65 to $0.71.
- Australia-based Attorney Bill Morgan says Judge Torres gave the XRP community a tool against Bitcoin maxis.
Ripple (XRP) was the subject of a hot topic during the weekend after experts revisited the July determination by Judge Analisa Torres. The theme of the discussion was the regulatory clarity on whether XRP is a security or a commodity.
Ripple vs SEC case ruling remains a bone of contention
Ripple’s (XRP) victory against the SEC became the subject of an intriguing discussion over the weekend. Australia-based lawyer Bill Morgan argued against Bitcoin maxis and critics, among them ScamDaddy on Crypto X. According to Morgan, Judge Analisa Torres indirectly gave the XRP community a weapon against Bitcoin maxis when she analyzed XRP under the Howey Test framework.
In adding this analysis of the token the Judge inadvertently gave the XRP community a weapon against Bitcoin maxis who say everything but Bitcoin is a security and an argument against those who want to muddy the waters about the Judge’s finding on what XRP, those like..well you/6— bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) November 13, 2023
Morgan’s stance follows a thesis by ScamDaddy, who believes that Judge Torres was not clear whether XRP falls under the commodity or security category. The controversy stems from the July determination in which the judge declared that XRP in itself is not a security other than when it is sold to institutional investors.
According to ScamDaddy, while Judge Torres declared that XRP is not a security, she did not mention whether the asset is a commodity or a currency. Further, he notes that “When she deemed Ripple's sales to institutions as unregistered securities, she said parties did not view the XRP sale as a sale of a commodity.”
ScamDaddy’s position, therefore, is that the judge never concluded that XRP was a commodity. Morgan holds that the judge treated XRP as a commodity in the determination, adding that she even tried to explain why she found Ripple’s institutional sales to be an investment contract on pages 14 to 15 of the summary judgment.
One example she gave of stand-alone commodities was the Gram digital asset. She later concludes her analysis by stating that XRP “as a digital token” (like Gram) is not itself an investment contract even though it may be the ‘subject’ of an investment contract like any other…— bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) November 13, 2023
Establishing that Judge Torres gave XRP holders a weapon against Bitcoin maxis – such as ScamDaddy, who claims that everything other than Bitcoin (BTC) is a security – Morgan concluded that the ruling would still be logically accurate even if Judge Torres had not provided a legal evaluation for XRP. He notes that the judge’s analysis came in light of the SEC failing or refusing to clarify the security status of XRP based on its own analysis.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
Is XRP a security?
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14:
For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security.
For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
How does the ruling affect Ripple in its legal battle against the SEC?
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token.
While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and will need to keep litigating over the around $729 million it received under written contracts.
What are the implications of the ruling for the overall crypto industry?
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at.
Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say.
Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales are likely to persist.
Is the SEC stance toward crypto assets likely to change after the ruling?
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation.
While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
Can the court ruling be overturned?
The court decision is a partial summary judgment. The ruling can be appealed once a final judgment is issued or if the judge allows it before then. The case is in a pretrial phase, in which both Ripple and the SEC still have the chance to settle.
Ripple price could drop 10%
Ripple (XRP) price could fall 10% to lose the $0.5981 support level as momentum is falling, as indicated by the southbound Relative Strength Index (RSI). In the same way, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) maintains a consistent streak of red histogram bars as the bears dominate.
A break and close below the $0.5981 support would pave the way for Ripple price to trickle into the consolidation phase between $0.4735 and $0.5392.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, increased bullish momentum, enough to set Ripple price above the $0.6847 midline, would confirm the continuation of the uptrend.
Further north, XRP breaking and closing above the $0.7148 level would invalidate the bearish thesis, flipping the supply barrier into a bullish breaker and setting the tone for a projection to the next supply zone order block extending from $0.7703 to $0.8198.
Again, a decisive move above the midline of this order block at $0.7952 would confirm the intermediate trend, bringing the $0.9000 psychological level into focus. In a highly bullish case, the gains could stretch to tag the range high at $0.9380, 45% above current levels.
