Ripple price confronts crucial supply barrier after XRP became a hot topic of discussion over the weekend

Ripple price faces a rejection for the $0.68 mean threshold of the supply zone extending from $0.65 to $0.71.

XRP could fall 10% to lose the $0.59 support level, shoved lower by selling pressure from a supply barrier.

The bearish outlook will be invalidated once the altcoin breaks and closes above $0.7148, rendering the supply zone into a bullish breaker.

Australia-based Attorney Bill Morgan says Judge Torres gave the XRP community a tool against Bitcoin maxis.

Ripple (XRP) was the subject of a hot topic during the weekend after experts revisited the July determination by Judge Analisa Torres. The theme of the discussion was the regulatory clarity on whether XRP is a security or a commodity.

Ripple vs SEC case ruling remains a bone of contention

Ripple’s (XRP) victory against the SEC became the subject of an intriguing discussion over the weekend. Australia-based lawyer Bill Morgan argued against Bitcoin maxis and critics, among them ScamDaddy on Crypto X. According to Morgan, Judge Analisa Torres indirectly gave the XRP community a weapon against Bitcoin maxis when she analyzed XRP under the Howey Test framework.

In adding this analysis of the token the Judge inadvertently gave the XRP community a weapon against Bitcoin maxis who say everything but Bitcoin is a security and an argument against those who want to muddy the waters about the Judge’s finding on what XRP, those like..well you/6 — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) November 13, 2023

Morgan’s stance follows a thesis by ScamDaddy, who believes that Judge Torres was not clear whether XRP falls under the commodity or security category. The controversy stems from the July determination in which the judge declared that XRP in itself is not a security other than when it is sold to institutional investors.

According to ScamDaddy, while Judge Torres declared that XRP is not a security, she did not mention whether the asset is a commodity or a currency. Further, he notes that “When she deemed Ripple's sales to institutions as unregistered securities, she said parties did not view the XRP sale as a sale of a commodity.”

ScamDaddy’s position, therefore, is that the judge never concluded that XRP was a commodity. Morgan holds that the judge treated XRP as a commodity in the determination, adding that she even tried to explain why she found Ripple’s institutional sales to be an investment contract on pages 14 to 15 of the summary judgment.

One example she gave of stand-alone commodities was the Gram digital asset. She later concludes her analysis by stating that XRP “as a digital token” (like Gram) is not itself an investment contract even though it may be the ‘subject’ of an investment contract like any other… — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) November 13, 2023

Establishing that Judge Torres gave XRP holders a weapon against Bitcoin maxis – such as ScamDaddy, who claims that everything other than Bitcoin (BTC) is a security – Morgan concluded that the ruling would still be logically accurate even if Judge Torres had not provided a legal evaluation for XRP. He notes that the judge’s analysis came in light of the SEC failing or refusing to clarify the security status of XRP based on its own analysis.