XRP price defends the $0.5981 support amid links between Ripple protocol and Metaco’s banking clients

Share:

Ripple price has found support at $0.5981, breaking a 20% fall that began on November 7.

It comes on the back of a collaboration with HSBC, combining Metaco with Ripple for banking infrastructure.

XRP price could pull north if bulls defend this position, with a 15% climb to $0.6820 in the cards.

The bullish thesis will be invalidated upon a decisive candlestick close below the critical support at $0.5981.

Ripple (XRP) price may very well have secured a U-turn, coming on the back of the partnership between Ripple Labs and Metaco, with the move forecasting new interest coming into the XRP token as investors look to venture into a project that has some degree of regulatory clarity.

Also Read: XRP Price Forecast: This setup could propel Ripple to $1

Metaco’s HSBC deal with Ripple foreshadows possible growth for XRP

Ripple acquired Swiss digital asset custody firm, Metaco, earlier in the year. However, recent revelations that the firm is working with one of the world’s largest banks, HSBC, have excited bullish sentiment for XRP community members.

According to XRP community members, HSBC choosing Ripple as its custody technology partner is a clear manifestation of financial institutions looking to adopt XRPL and most importantly XRP token.

According to Metaco CEO Adrien Treccani, “There is an indirect link between Ripple protocols and Metaco’s banking clients. Treccani explains this correlation as the adoption of Ripple and Metaco's solutions further promoting the adoption of the XRPL as a protocol,” adding that, “Every success of Ripple the company is also a success for the XRP Ledger.”

Ripple has been active in courting banks with the goal of streamlining cross-border payments. Treccani points to XRPL as one of the longest-serving examples of a private tokenization blockchain.

As such, the amalgamation of Metaco and Ripple provides a complete suite, made up of an infrastructure layer and a services layer, delivering a financial powerhouse with a well-packaged vertical stack comprising tokenization life cycle, payments primitives, and liquidity management all from one vendor.