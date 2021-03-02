- XRP price broke out of a descending parallel channel indicating a bull rally.
- If the bullish momentum continues, Ripple price could surge another 5% to 10%.
- A bearish scenario will come into the picture if XRP slices through the parallel channel’s lower trendline at $0.42.
XRP price saw a 46% downswing between February 22 and 23. Since then, XRP has slid into a consolidation with its last leg resulting in a 16% bull rally in under 30 hours.
XRP price eyes for a higher high
XRP price found support on the 200 four-hour moving average (MA) after the market crash on February 22. Soon thereafter, XRP began consolidating in a series of lower highs and lower lows. Connecting these swing highs and swing lows results in a descending parallel channel. The breakout from this technical pattern is bullish, and the target is determined by adding the height of the channel to the breakout point at $0.43. This target puts XRP at $0.47.
The remittances token broke out of the bullish setup on March 1 and still has a 5% to 10% upswing left to hit its intended target.
XRP/USDT 4-hour chart
While the future certainly seems bullish for XRP, other technical aspects suggest that this bull rally will not be a cakewalk.
XRP/USDT 4-hour chart
The first resistance barrier is the SuperTrend indicator’s sell-signal that was flashed on February 23. This supply barrier stands at $0.45. After this, XRP price needs to slice through the 50 four-hour MA, which slid below the 200 four-hour MA indicating a bearish crossover on March 1.
So, investors need to note that the XRP price journey is sprinkled with multiple barriers that could prevent its upswing. Only a four-hour candlestick close below the breakout point at $0.43 will invalidate the bullish outlook.
In this case, XRP will head towards the lower trendline at $0.36, which is a 16% drop.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
