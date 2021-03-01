Anil Panchal Anil Panchal
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bulls prepare for a bumpy road, $0.47 be the key hurdle

  • XRP/USD wavers around intraday high inside a bearish chart pattern.
  • Momentum indicator suggests further recovery from three-week-old support.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, channel’s resistance line will test buyers before 200-bar SMA.
  • One-month-long ascending trend line adds to the support.

XRP/USD eases from an intraday high of $0.4258 to currently around 0.4216 during early Monday. Even so, the altcoin keeps the bounce off short-term horizontal support while flashing 1.5% gains on a day.

With the Momentum indicator favoring the recovery moves, Ripple buyers are up for confronting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its January 27 to February 01 upside, at $0.4400.

However, the quote’s upside past-$0.4400 will be questioned by the upper line of the one-week-old falling channel and 200-bar SMA, respectively near $0.4525 and $0.4655.

Although XRP/USD upside past-$0.4655 becomes doubtful, a sustained run-up will not hesitate to challenge the $0.5000 and one-month-old resistance line around $0.6150.

On the flip side, the stated horizontal support of $0.3950 precedes the support line of the immediate channel, near 0.3810, to restrict the altcoin’s immediate downside.

Also acting as the downside filter is an ascending trend line from February 02, currently around $0.3700.

To sum up, XRP/USD is ready for a corrective pullback but the bulls are less likely to be pleased.

XRP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.4225
Today Daily Change 62 pips
Today Daily Change % 1.49%
Today daily open 0.4163
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5166
Daily SMA50 0.4052
Daily SMA100 0.4318
Daily SMA200 0.3449
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.439
Previous Daily Low 0.3934
Previous Weekly High 0.6494
Previous Weekly Low 0.3658
Previous Monthly High 0.7565
Previous Monthly Low 0.3406
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.4108
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.4216
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.3934
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.3706
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.3478
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.439
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.4618
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.4847

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Bitcoin ready for bullish continuation as crypto bull cycle pauses

The cryptocurrency market has taken a hiatus after a gruesome week of overbearing declines. Bitcoin failed to break the resistance at $52,000 but headed south, resting the support at $45,000.

XLM on the brink of a 45% collapse, shows technicals

Stellar price already had a significant 50% sell-off from its top of $0.60 but the bears could be eying up even more. There is a lot of downside potential for XLM as several indicators show it could be poised for another leg up.

LTC whales go into a buying spree, eying up $260

Litecoin price remains bounded inside an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart after a significant sell-off from $247 down to $157. It seems that LTC whales have taken advantage of the recent dip to buy even more.

DEXTF Protocol launches incentivization program on SushiSwap offering 376% APY

DeFi users will be able to generate massive returns as the SushiSwap Onsen protocol is about to offer a new incentivization program developed by DEXTF Protocol. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.

