Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bulls prepare for a bumpy road, $0.47 be the key hurdle

- XRP/USD wavers around intraday high inside a bearish chart pattern.
- Momentum indicator suggests further recovery from three-week-old support.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, channel’s resistance line will test buyers before 200-bar SMA.
- One-month-long ascending trend line adds to the support.
XRP/USD eases from an intraday high of $0.4258 to currently around 0.4216 during early Monday. Even so, the altcoin keeps the bounce off short-term horizontal support while flashing 1.5% gains on a day.
With the Momentum indicator favoring the recovery moves, Ripple buyers are up for confronting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its January 27 to February 01 upside, at $0.4400.
However, the quote’s upside past-$0.4400 will be questioned by the upper line of the one-week-old falling channel and 200-bar SMA, respectively near $0.4525 and $0.4655.
Although XRP/USD upside past-$0.4655 becomes doubtful, a sustained run-up will not hesitate to challenge the $0.5000 and one-month-old resistance line around $0.6150.
On the flip side, the stated horizontal support of $0.3950 precedes the support line of the immediate channel, near 0.3810, to restrict the altcoin’s immediate downside.
Also acting as the downside filter is an ascending trend line from February 02, currently around $0.3700.
To sum up, XRP/USD is ready for a corrective pullback but the bulls are less likely to be pleased.
XRP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.4225
|Today Daily Change
|62 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|1.49%
|Today daily open
|0.4163
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5166
|Daily SMA50
|0.4052
|Daily SMA100
|0.4318
|Daily SMA200
|0.3449
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.439
|Previous Daily Low
|0.3934
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6494
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.3658
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7565
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.3406
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.4108
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.4216
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.3934
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.3706
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.3478
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.439
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.4618
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.4847
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
